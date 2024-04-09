The Naturals perform at Acapocalypse

Photo by Courtesy of The Naturals The Naturals performed at Acapocalypse this past weekend.

After finishing their 2024 ICCA season, by placing second at quarterfinals and fourth in semifinals, The Naturals took the stage for Acapocalypse April 5.

The Naturals were the first group to bring a cappella to the university in 2003. They were formed by a small group of men who had a passion for music and quickly become what it is today.

Many students recognize this group by their signature blue and gold striped bowtie, leading to their catch phrase of ‘Be the Bow.’ With 14 members, they are able to bring together lively and entertaining performances filled with choreography and hit songs.

Acapocalypse took place at Port Washington High school, and unlike other competitions they have been to in the past, this one had a slight spin on their usual set list with a 90s song.

Arik Zintel, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, has been a member of The Naturals for three years and is now the group’s music director.

“Since this is a themed competition, we are competing with our ICCA set, but we added a 90s themed song to the beginning of it,” Zintel said. “The themed competition is new this year, but we typically like to theme our sets anyways, so it is easier for the judges to find an overarching idea throughout each song.”

For the 2024 ICCA season The Naturals decided upon three songs, Tim Minchin’s ‘The Aeroplane,’ Fun’s ‘Why Am I The One,’ and Noah Kahan’s ‘Orange Juice.’ Each of these songs were selected to fit their group theme of brotherhood and redemption, and their attendance at Acapocalypse has made them add one more song to the beginning of their set, ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ by Savage Garden.

Connor Schwarz, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, serves as the treasurer for The Naturals as he is finishing up his second year as a member.

“Acapocalypse is not a progressive competition, so a win won’t bring us to the next round of competition or anything like that, but these events are always fun to go to,” Schwarz said. “We are going from competing against 9 teams at quarters to 10 at semis to now 6 or 8 at this competition.”

With eight other college teams in attendance, the Marquette Naturals did not place, but they were able to perform in front of high school students who are interested in continuing in a cappella. Acapocalypse is not only a competition, but it also provides high school students with an engaging experience.

The following day, April 6, there was an informational clinic where high school students would be able to learn and understand what it means to be a part of a cappella in college. As many competitions only have the show aspect of it, this was another unique trait that made Acapocalypse stand out.

“The competition this weekend was super fun, especially since the crowd had lots of energy,” Schawarz said. “When the audience has that much energy it makes it so much more fun for all of us on stage. They were energetic while we were on stage, but even more at the session the next day. It was really cool seeing so many students interested in a cappella beyond high school.”

The Marquette Naturals next performance will be on May 4 and will be a “Star Wars” themed event. They will not only be performing the set used for ICCA competitions, but they will also be adding around seven new songs with new choreography.

