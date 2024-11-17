REVIEW: Marquette Theatre presents ‘Sanctuary City’

“Sanctuary City” is a part of the “Second Stage Series.”

On Nov. 15, Marquette Theatre put on their first of five performances of “Sanctuary City.” Playwright Martyna Majok’s 2021 drama is about two young DREAMers questioning if they will do what it takes to find belonging and a home in America.

The play stars only two characters, who are nameless to the audience but referred to as B, played by Nelson Benitez, junior the College of Communication, and G, played by Patricia León de la Barra, junior in the College of Arts & Sciences. The two are teenagers living in post 9/11 Newark, New Jersey. Both characters start as high school seniors, each brought by their single mothers to America as children.

The first half of “Sanctuary City” showcases the teens’ innocence and friendship through their trials as undocumented immigrants. B must decide if he will stay in America or return to his home country with his mom, despite growing up and completing all of his schooling in America. G, on the other hand, consistently sneaks into B’s room to escape the abuse of her mother’s husband, which she can’t report due to fear of being deported.

This first half is touching and almost lighthearted despite the heaviness of B and G’s situations, with both of them still holding on to the hope and optimism of their youth, which is seen through the witty and platonic dialogue between the two. They celebrate each other’s birthdays and acceptance into college and go to prom together.

The plot turns when G’s mom has gained citizenship, allowing her to become a citizen as well, since she is still 17 and under her mom’s guardianship. This puts G in a position to help B gain naturalization as well, and the two begin planning their fake green card marriage.

The second half is an extended conversation between B and G, and a new addition to the cast, Henry, played by Nate Rodriguez, junior in the College of Communication. This second half jumps two and a half years in the future. It lacks any of the humor or lightheartedness of the first half, as B and G rehash the fear and betrayal that culminated in the untimely end of their friendship.

Benitez and León de la Barra carry this show on their back, with, for the majority of the show, not having props, a set or any other characters to distract from their performances. The first half jumps between moments in time between the two characters, with sound effects and changes in the actor’s position to signify a new scene.

Benitez and León de la Barra played these moments masterfully; I was fully immersed in the two’s jumbled, chaotic world. These scenes are meant to be disorderly and almost confusing; the characters are placing together the moments in their youth and friendship that were impacted by their situations and its gravity.

The timeliness of this show, arriving less than two weeks after the 2024 election in which one of the major issues on the table is immigration policy, was difficult to ignore when watching. According to Pew Research Center, last year saw the biggest increase in the United States’ immigrant population since 2000, with 1.6 million people entering the country, according to U.S. census data. While this show takes place around 20 years ago, the content and struggles of the characters has never seemed more prevalent than today.

These are kids who consider the United States to be their home, despite the lack of acceptance they have received there. B and G represent the struggles of immigrants in a tangible, authentic way, and showcases how U.S. ‘s legislation and enforcing of immigration policy acts on the lives and relationships of real people.

“Sanctuary City” is a story, in the theatre’s words, about “the persecuted, the hidden and the unseen.” Majok’s characters of B and G can remind us about the lives immigration policy truly affects, and what there is at stake in deciding what our country’s choice is on this issue.

“Sanctuary City” will have shows the 21, 23 and 24. For tickets, click here.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].