REVIEW: Marquette Theatre Presents ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

“Much Ado About Nothing,” William Shakespeare’s timeless romantic comedy, opened on Nov. 16. The show is the second to open in the “Second Stage Series,” with “Sanctuary City” opening on Nov. 15, and the third show to open in the Marquette Theatre’s 2024-2025 “Truth Be Told” season.

From the moment you step into Helfaer Theatre, the show already feels different from others. Unlike traditional seating for any stage show, “Much Ado About Nothing” uses an interactive stage. An interactive stage means the audience sits on stage in bleacher-style seating, surrounding three sides of the stage. With this seating arrangement, the audience becomes much more immersed in the show, and at some points, it seems they are even a part of the show.

While walking into the theatre, a playlist of pop love songs played over the speakers, including songs like “Love Story” by Taylor Swift, to set the mood for the show. As the lights dimmed and the show began, it was evident that Marquette Theatre had created a delightfully impressive show for the audience.

With the use of an interactive stage, there is an emphasis on the acting over anything else, as there is only so much room for a set because of size and limitations blocking the audience’s view. The actors’ and actresses’ superb acting was evident from the beginning, as the audience was quickly laughing and smiling during the first scene with Benedick, played by Joshua Soape, senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, and Beatrice’s, played by Kynkade McLachlan, junior in the College of Communication, sassy back-and-forth dialogue. Soape and McLachlan’s performances were off the charts, and their chemistry onstage was incredible, adding to the emotion of the show.

The lighting became a big part of setting the show’s ambiance as the performance went on. With lighter, more comedic scenes, a series of light pinks and reds took over the stage. When the plot became more intense, whether it was reaching its climax or just a general confrontation between two characters, a darker hue took over the stage, using darker blues and purples.

One actor stood out throughout the show after his dramatic entrance onto the stage. Don John, played by Will Reames, senior in the College of Communication, captured the audience’s attention, with a howl of laughter sent through the audience almost every time he was onstage. Don John’s villainous character never failed to add an extra level of drama to the stage, and Reames was able to execute the character absolutely perfectly. Between his body language, vocal inflections and interactions with other characters, it was difficult for the audience’s attention to not be on him.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is an extremely fast-moving show that keeps the audience entertained and engaged. The interactive stage makes it even more engaging. Dialogue is directly spoken at some audience members’ faces, almost breaking the fourth wall, and in one of the opening scenes in Act Two, spears, used as weapons, are almost poked at audience members. The interactive stage does a fantastic job of essentially adding the audience to the show.

One scene that stood out in this fast-moving show was the Masquerade Ball, which took place about halfway through Act One. The characters seamlessly move around the stage, with perfectly choreographed partner dancing — and some Bridgerton-style instrumental pop music playing in the background. Benedick and Beatrice share spiteful remarks about each other, while Don John creates a misunderstanding between Don Pedro, played by Grayson Buesing, sophomore in the College of Communication, and Claudio, played by Josh Zientara, sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, about Claudio’s plans to court Hero, played by Naomi Kriege, junior in the College of Communication. It seems as if the characters do not even have a second to breathe, as the scene heightens the tension between characters and sets up the plot of matchmaking Beatrice and Benedick for the rest of the show — thanks to Don Pedro.

At the end of the show, as the characters dance around the stage with each other, take their final bows and “What I Like About You” by the Romantics plays, the scene mirrors the Masquerade Ball from Act One. The closing scene acts as an ode to the ball, where Don Pedro first came up with the idea to play matchmaker with Beatrice and Benedick. It ended the show gloriously, showing the characters coming full circle, with the audience very much agreeing, as they gave a standing ovation.

“Much Ado About Nothing” continues shows next weekend, on Nov. 20 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

This article was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].