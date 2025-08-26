Marquette Theatre announces its 2025 new season ‘Viewpoints’

The theme is “Viewpoints” for the 2025 school year. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.

Marquette University Theatre has announced its 2025–26 performance schedule, a season built around the theme “Viewpoints,” which explores the idea of seeing stories from multiple perspectives.

The lineup will begin with a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof,” made in collaboration with Skylight Music Theatre, at the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center. Other productions, “Fairview” and “Noises Off,” will be staged at the Evan and Marion P. Helfaer Theatre.

Jamie Cheatham, associate professor of theatre arts and artistic director, shared that “Viewpoints” reflects a fresh direction for the program.

“The reason we’re calling [it] ‘Viewpoints’ is a very exciting departure from our traditional season,” he said. “We begin with a very different viewing point, a collaboration with Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.”

Along with the actors, other students will be working tech behind the scenes to gain more experience.

The decision to only have two main stage shows gives students the time to pursue other goals, as they will collaborate with production professionals in the digital media program to create a TV pilot, further expanding the season’s theme of perspective.

“We hope to raise the bar on everyone’s on-camera experiences here at Marquette,” he said.

“Fiddler on the Roof “(Oct. 3-5, 8, 10-12, 15-19, 22-26)

In collaboration with Skylight Music Theatre

This beloved classic follows a Jewish milkman navigating Czarist Russia as he struggles to maintain tradition while finding good husbands for his daughters. As anti-semitic tensions rise, the man is forced to confront questions of faith, family and survival.

“Fairview” (Nov. 14-16, 20-23)

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this comedy follows the Frasier family, a middle-class Black family preparing for their grandmother’s birthday. However, what begins as a lighthearted family party quickly transforms into a layered exploration of race, identity and the act of white surveillance.

“Noises Off“ (April 17-19, 23-26)

This performance pulls back the curtain on a hapless theater troupe attempting to stage a play. Between missed cues, misplaced props, and romantic drama, chaos ensues both onstage and backstage. A play-within-a-play, “Noises Off” delivers hard on its laughs while still celebrating the chaos of live theater.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be contacted at [email protected].