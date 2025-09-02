PREVIEW: Marquette Theatre’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in collaboration with Skylight Music Theatre

Photo courtesy of Skylight Music Theatre.

Marquette Theatre’s new season of performances will begin with the premiere of “Fiddler on the Roof” on Oct.3 at the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center on 158 N Broadway Street.

It will be the debut performance of Marquette Theatre’s “Viewpoints” season — a collection of three shows, each exploring different perspectives of human interaction. The production will be presented in collaboration with Skylight Music Theatre, one of Milwaukee’s leading professional theaters.

The decision to collaborate with Skylight Music Theatre was made to give Marquette students the opportunity to work alongside professional actors and directors. Auditions took place last April, and since then, Marquette students have been gaining hands-on experience in the theatre environment.

Ben Shields, a junior in the College of Communication who plays Perchik in”Fiddler on the Roof,” finds the experience both exciting and rewarding.

“Skylight has been a joy to work with thus far. We have a fantastic group of professionals we have been working with for the dance workshops,” Shields said. “I truly believe all of us will get many opportunities to learn and evolve with this experience.”

Skylight Music Theatre Director Michael Unger said he wants to treat students as equal partners, aiming to emphasize the authenticity in their performance.



“The audition was really beautiful because they’re all close friends,” Unger said. “Seeing these young performers live through the characters’ experiences brings an authenticity you don’t see everywhere. They’re not acting—they’re playing themselves.”

A frequent playgoer, Unger has attended and directed hundreds of performances, including previous Marquette Theatre productions. Impressed by the talent he saw, he began casting Marquette students in Skylight productions in previous years. After that, he began collaborating with Marquette Theatre Arts professor and Artistic Director Jamie Cheatham to cast “Fiddler on the Roof,” noting the advantage of Marquette students’ age range.

Kynkade McLachlan, a senior in the College of Communication, plays Hodel. She said being part of the production has given her the chance to learn from experienced professionals and grow as a performer.

“We have the exciting opportunity to learn from and grow with these individuals and tell a story that will move audiences just as it does us,” Said McLachlan. “It’s my first time performing in front of thousands of people. Although nerve-wracking, I am eager to hopefully make a positive impact on someone’s life.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of a 20th-century Jewish milkman who struggles to uphold his cultural traditions as he navigates poverty and hate in czarist Russia. The show explores themes of change, family and discrimination. As the milkman attempts to marry off his daughters and maintain his family traditions, he’s confronted by the harsh reality of the changing world and the rise of antisemitism.

The production brings these themes to life through the cast’s performances and its music. The musical will feature two violins from Violins of Hope, an organization that restores and shares instruments that survived the Holocaust. The violins, played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps during World War II, will be used in the show as part of a Milwaukee residency through the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

McLachlan and her castmates hope that audiences will recognize the parallels between the struggles shown on stage and the injustices still happening today.

“We want to make it very clear that theatre and art in general are inherently political,” said MacLachlan. “[Fiddler on the Roof] explores many themes that remain incredibly relevant today, and they will not go unnoticed.”

Shows run Oct. 3 – 23. For tickets and show times, click here.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].