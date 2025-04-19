7 movies to watch before they leave Netflix May 1

Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo Watch these seven movies before they leave in May.

With about a week and a half left in April, there is still some time to watch these seven movies before they leave Netflix come May 1.

“Whiplash” Director Damien Chazelle dives into the life of a drummer diseased with the pursuit of perfection. “Notting Hill” Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star in this iconic romance, which takes place on the streets of Notting Hill, London. “Meet the Parents” In this 2000s comedy, Ben Stiller plays a nervous boyfriend who must win over his girlfriend’s retired CIA agent father (Robert De Niro) before proposing. “Erin Brockovich” Another Julia Roberts classic — this courtroom drama takes place mostly outside of the courtroom, where single mother Erin Brockovich must prove her worth at a law firm by fighting for the right to clean water in a small town. “Dallas Buyers Club” In this Oscar-winning role, Matthew McConaughey plays a man diagnosed with AIDS; in the midst of the epidemic, he finds community through his determination to find a cure for both himself and others. “The Peanut Butter Falcon” This 2019 film follows the touching friendship between Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, and Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), an outlaw on the run, as they adventure down the Outer Banks of North Carolina. “The Whale” In this Oscar-nominated drama, Brendan Fraser plays a man dying of congestive heart failure, trying to reconcile with his estranged teenage daughter in his last days.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].