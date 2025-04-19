7 movies to watch before they leave Netflix May 1

With about a week and a half left in April, there is still some time to watch these seven movies before they leave Netflix come May 1.
- “Whiplash”
- Director Damien Chazelle dives into the life of a drummer diseased with the pursuit of perfection.
- “Notting Hill”
- Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star in this iconic romance, which takes place on the streets of Notting Hill, London.
- “Meet the Parents”
- In this 2000s comedy, Ben Stiller plays a nervous boyfriend who must win over his girlfriend’s retired CIA agent father (Robert De Niro) before proposing.
- “Erin Brockovich”
- Another Julia Roberts classic — this courtroom drama takes place mostly outside of the courtroom, where single mother Erin Brockovich must prove her worth at a law firm by fighting for the right to clean water in a small town.
- “Dallas Buyers Club”
- In this Oscar-winning role, Matthew McConaughey plays a man diagnosed with AIDS; in the midst of the epidemic, he finds community through his determination to find a cure for both himself and others.
- “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
- This 2019 film follows the touching friendship between Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, and Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), an outlaw on the run, as they adventure down the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
- “The Whale”
- In this Oscar-nominated drama, Brendan Fraser plays a man dying of congestive heart failure, trying to reconcile with his estranged teenage daughter in his last days.
This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].
