7 movies to watch before they leave Netflix May 1

Annie Goode, Arts and Entertainment ReporterApril 19, 2025
Watch these seven movies before they leave in May.

With about a week and a half left in April, there is still some time to watch these seven movies before they leave Netflix come May 1.

  1. “Whiplash”
    • Director Damien Chazelle dives into the life of a drummer diseased with the pursuit of perfection. 
  2. “Notting Hill”
    • Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star in this iconic romance, which takes place on the streets of Notting Hill, London. 
  3. “Meet the Parents”
    • In this 2000s comedy, Ben Stiller plays a nervous boyfriend who must win over his girlfriend’s retired CIA agent father (Robert De Niro) before proposing.    
  4. “Erin Brockovich”
    • Another Julia Roberts classic — this courtroom drama takes place mostly outside of the courtroom, where single mother Erin Brockovich must prove her worth at a law firm by fighting for the right to clean water in a small town.   
  5. “Dallas Buyers Club”
    • In this Oscar-winning role, Matthew McConaughey plays a man diagnosed with AIDS; in the midst of the epidemic, he finds community through his determination to find a cure for both himself and others.  
  6. “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
    • This 2019 film follows the touching friendship between Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, and Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), an outlaw on the run, as they adventure down the Outer Banks of North Carolina. 
  7. “The Whale”
    • In this Oscar-nominated drama, Brendan Fraser plays a man dying of congestive heart failure, trying to reconcile with his estranged teenage daughter in his last days.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].

