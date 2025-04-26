Eight movies coming this May

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Steve Marcus Actor Tom Cruise, promoting the film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” stands onstage during a Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Somehow the end of the school year is already here, and in lieu of our regular class schedules, check-out these movies coming to streaming services and theaters this May.

“Thunderbolts*” — May 2

Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” is set to hit theaters May 2. Starring Florence Pugh, the movie follows an unconventional team of antiheroes who must go on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront their dark pasts.

“Juliet & Romeo” — May 9

Set as an original pop musical, “Juliet & Romeo” stars Clara Rugaard as Juliet and Jamie Ward as Romeo. Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, “Juliet & Romeo” will take a modern approach on Shakespeare’s love story of “Romeo and Juliet.” The movie is set to be in theaters May 9.

“Shadow Force” — May 9

Starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, “Shadow Force” follows a couple that must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a unit of shadow ops, that has been sent to kill them. “Shadow Force” will be in theaters May 9.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” — May 16

Starring The Weeknd, as himself, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” follows The Weeknd as he encounters a mysterious stranger, leading him on a journey that challenges everything he knows about himself. “Hurry Up Tomorrow” will be in theaters May 16.

“I Was Honey Boo Boo” — May 17

This Lifetime film will follow the journey of Alana Thompson. Thomspon became a child star after appearing in “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” According to a People Magazine article, “Thompson will narrate the movie and offer a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes, revealing how her on-stage persona ‘concealed the harsh reality of constant criticism and family struggles, particularly with her mother, Mama June [Shannon].’” “I Was Honey Boo Boo” will stream exclusively on Lifetime May 17.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” — May 23

This action thriller movie starring Tom Cruise is the direct sequel to “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and is the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. According to a ComicBook article, “Paramount has told ComicBook.com that the official “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” run time is a whopping 2 hours and 49 minutes. This will officially make it the longest Mission: Impossible movie.” Seeming to hint at the final Mission: Impossible movie, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will be in theaters May 23.

“Lilo & Stitch” — May 23

Starring Billy Magnussen and Hannah Waddingham, “Lilo & Stitch” will be the live-action animated remake of Disney’s 2002 animated film “Lilo & Stitch.” The movie coming to theaters May 23, will follow the same storyline of the 2002 film – Lilo befriends a runaway alien, hoping to help mend her family.

“Karate Kid: Legends” — May 30

“Karate Kid: Legends” will follow a storyline that is placed three years after the events of the series “Cobra Kai.” It is also the sixth film in “The Karate Kid” franchise, following “The Karate Kid (2010).” Coming to theaters May 30, “Karate Kid: Legends” will follow the story of Li Fong. He relocated to New York City where he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion, leading him on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].