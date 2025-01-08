Eight movies coming this January

“Green and Gold” will come to theaters Jan. 31, and features the Green Bay Packers.

Just like that it’s 2025!

As we ring in the New Year, we also ring in these eight new movies coming to streaming services, and theaters, this month — including “Green and Gold” which features the Green Bay Packers.

“Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare” — Jan. 13

This horror, mystery thriller follows Wendy Darling — Megan Placito — as she tries to rescue her brother — Peter DeSouza-Feighoney — from Peter Pan. Along the way Wendy meets Tinkerbell who mistakes heroin for pixie dust. Scott Chambers’ movie is in theaters Jan. 13.

“Wolf Man” — Jan. 17

In theaters Jan. 17, director Leigh Whannell takes us on a horror journey as a family in a remote farmhouse is attacked by an animal. As the night continues Blake — Christopher Abbott — transforms into an unusual character.

“Henry Danger: The Movie” — Jan. 17

Streaming on Paramount+ beginning Jan. 17, “Henry Danger: The Movie” is a film based on the Nickelodeon series “Henry Danger.” This movie will feature much of the same cast as the television series including: Jace Norman, Ella Anderson and Michael D. Cohen.

“Flight Risk” — Jan. 24

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, “Flight Risk” follows a pilot who is transporting an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As the story progresses, those on board are not who they seem. “Flight Risk” is in theaters Jan. 24.

“You’re Cordially Invited” — Jan. 30

This Amazon Prime original movie follows a woman — Reese Witherspoon — as she plans her sister’s wedding, and a father — Will Ferrell — who is the father of the bride-to-be. When the destination wedding venue is double booked by both families, they decide the best option is to share the venue. Streaming begins Jan. 30.

“Dog Man” — Jan. 31

This DreamWorks production follows Dog Man, half dog and half man, as he is sworn in to protect the community against supervillain Petey the Cat — who is voiced by Pete Davidson. “Dog Man” will be in theaters Jan. 31.

“Companion” — Jan. 31

Following the death of a billionaire, Iris — Sophie Thatcher — and her friends are set off by a series of events when they visit his lakeside estate. This psychological thriller is in theaters Jan. 31.

“Green and Gold” — Jan. 31

A struggling farmer — Craig T. Nelson — places a high-stakes championship bet on the 1993 Green Bay Packers team in order to create a new beginning. But, his granddaughters — Madison Lawlor — musical ambitions could be the key to their fresh start. On Jan. 3, Lambeau Field hosted a special event inside the stadium’s atrium — “Thank You Farmers Red Carpet.” Over 800 theaters nationwide will screen this film beginning Jan. 31.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].