Eight movies coming this February

Photo by Via Marvel Studios Press Kit “Captain American: Brave New World” will open in theaters Feb. 14.

Somehow January has already come and gone. And despite entering the shortest month of the year, movies coming to streaming services and theaters, this month, are nothing short of entertaining.

“Diddy: Monster’s Fall” — Feb. 1

Coming to Amazon Prime, this documentary follows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when a grand jury indicted Combs on a racketeering conspiracy including sex trafficking, forced labor and bribery. The search for the truth behind the allegations continues.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” — Feb. 5

This documentary, coming to theaters Feb. 5, follows the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers during the music scene of the 1960s — and their meeting in the summer of 1968, culminating in 1970.

“Kinda Pregnant” — Feb. 5

Lainy (Amy Schumer) begins to wear a false pregnant belly after being jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy — but accidentally meets the man of her dreams. “Kinda Pregnant” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

“Love Hurts” — Feb. 7

In theaters on Feb. 7, “Love Hurts” follows a realtor who is pulled back into the life he left behind after an ominous message resurfaces. He must confront his past and the history he never fully buried.

“Captain America: Brave New World” — Feb. 14

This is the newest superhero film based on Marvel Comics Captain America. Directed by Julius Onah, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a global plan. According to Deadline, the movie hit a three-weekend tracking of $95 million-plus over four days. The film will open in theaters Feb. 14.

“The Gorge” — Feb. 14

This Apple TV+ film follows two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) who become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.

“Verona’s Romeo & Juliet” — Feb. 14

Based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Verona’s Romeo & Juliet” follows the greatest love story of all time, set as an original pop musical. Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, this film comes to theaters Feb. 14.

“The Monkey” — Feb. 21

This horror film, written by Stephen King, follows twin brothers Bill and Hal when they find their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. Suddenly a series of gruesome deaths start; however the siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives — growing apart over the years. “The Monkey” is in theaters Feb. 21.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].