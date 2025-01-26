The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Eight movies coming this February

Byline photo of Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment EditorJanuary 26, 2025
Categories:
"Captain American: Brave New World" will open in theaters Feb. 14.
Photo by Via Marvel Studios Press Kit
“Captain American: Brave New World” will open in theaters Feb. 14.

Somehow January has already come and gone. And despite entering the shortest month of the year, movies coming to streaming services and theaters, this month, are nothing short of entertaining. 

“Diddy: Monster’s Fall” — Feb. 1

Coming to Amazon Prime, this documentary follows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when a grand jury indicted Combs on a racketeering conspiracy including sex trafficking, forced labor and bribery. The search for the truth behind the allegations continues. 

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” — Feb. 5

This documentary, coming to theaters Feb. 5, follows the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers during the music scene of the 1960s — and their meeting in the summer of 1968, culminating in 1970.

“Kinda Pregnant”  — Feb. 5

Lainy (Amy Schumer) begins to wear a false pregnant belly after being jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy — but accidentally meets the man of her dreams. “Kinda Pregnant” is streaming exclusively on Netflix. 

“Love Hurts” — Feb. 7

In theaters on Feb. 7, “Love Hurts” follows a realtor who is pulled back into the life he left behind after an ominous message resurfaces. He must confront his past and the history he never fully buried.

“Captain America: Brave New World” — Feb. 14

This is the newest superhero film based on Marvel Comics Captain America. Directed by Julius Onah, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a global plan. According to Deadline, the movie hit a three-weekend tracking of $95 million-plus over four days. The film will open in theaters Feb. 14. 

“The Gorge” — Feb. 14

This Apple TV+ film follows two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) who become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within. 

“Verona’s Romeo & Juliet” — Feb. 14

Based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Verona’s Romeo & Juliet” follows the greatest love story of all time, set as an original pop musical. Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, this film comes to theaters Feb. 14. 

“The Monkey” — Feb. 21

This horror film, written by Stephen King, follows twin brothers Bill and Hal when they find their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. Suddenly a series of gruesome deaths start; however the siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives — growing apart over the years. “The Monkey” is in theaters Feb. 21. 

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with coming soon
"Green and Gold" will come to theaters Jan. 31, and features the Green Bay Packers.
Eight movies coming this January
Also tagged with movies
"Mufasa: The Lion King" will be released Dec. 20
Seven new movies to close out 2024
'Wicked' was released in theaters Nov. 22.
'We are ready to be judged simply because we look different': Why 'Wicked' has a deeper meaning
A&E’s five favorite Halloween movies
A&E’s five favorite Halloween movies
Spoilers from Sophie: What’s new?
Spoilers from Sophie: What’s new?
Also tagged with theaters
Moviegoers look on in the grand auditorium of the Oriental Theatre at the 2012 MKE Film Fest.
Five of the best movie theaters for Marquette students
About the Contributor
Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment Editor
Sophie Goldstein is a junior from Glenview, Illinois studying journalism and is the Executive Arts and Entertainment Editor of the Marquette Wire for the second year in a row. Prior to this position, she served as the Arts and Entertainment Editor for the Indiana Daily Student at Indiana University. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys spending time with friends, watching reality television and playing with her dog. She is excited to begin her journey at the Wire, while exploring the stories everyone has to share at Marquette.