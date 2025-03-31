Eight movies coming this April

Photo by Warner Bros Press Kit “A Minecraft Movie” is set to be released April 4.

April is already here in the blink of an eye, and these movies coming to streaming services and theaters are nothing like the April showers we will soon have!

“A Minecraft Movie” — April 4

Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, the cast is suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a cubic Minecraft world that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on various quests. “A Minecraft Movie” is in theaters April 4.

“Freaky Tales” — April 4

Originally premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 18, 2024, “Freaky Tales” follows four interconnected stories that are set in 1987 Oakland, CA. They tell the stories of the love of music, movies, people, places and memories beyond our knowable universe. The film that stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis is in theaters April 4.

“Wish You Were Here!” — April 5

Directed by Jason Durgana, “Wish You Were Here!” follows a man’s life that is told through three parallel timelines, each altering his perception of science and religion that lead him to turn his whole world upside down. The movie will be in theaters April 5.

“Sacramento” — April 11

Coming to theaters April 11, “Sacramento” follows a man (Michael Angarano) who convinces his long-time friend (Michael Cera), who’s settled into life, to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento.

“One to One: John & Yoko” — April 11

This documentary explores the lives of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. It is centered around the One to One charity benefit concert that was held at Madison Square Garden in August 1972 on behalf of children at the Willowbrook institution in Staten Island. It features unseen archives, home movies and restored footage featuring one of the only performances Lennon had following The Beatles’ split in 1970. This documentary will be in theaters beginning April 11.

“Sinners” — April 18

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Michel B. Jordan and Jack O’Connell, “Sinners” follows two brothers who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind. When the twins return to their hometown to start again, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “Sinners” will be in theaters April 18.

“The Accountant 2” — April 25

The sequel to “The Accountant” will hit theaters April 25 and includes the majority of the same cast from the 2016 film. This action-thriller follows Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina who is forced to contact Christian Wolff to solve the murder of someone close to her. With the help of his estranged brother, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle.

“Neighborhood Watch” — April 25

This crime thriller movie follows a young man who thinks he witnesses an abduction. When the police refuse to believe him, he reluctantly turns to his next door neighbor — a bitter, retired security guard — to help him find the missing woman. Starring Jack Quaid, “Neighborhood Watch” is set to hit theaters April 25.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].