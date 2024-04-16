Spoilers from Sophie: What’s new?

Photo by Marquette Wire stock photo

As the school semester comes to a close, the entertainment world seems to have new releases every day. Here’s what you can expect to take you through the end of the semester, and a few things you may have missed.

Music:

Taylor Swift: “The Tortured Poets Department” — April 19

“The Tortured Poets Department” is the 11th studio album by Swift. Swift announced this album at the Grammy Awards in February, and it is set for release on April 19, via Republic Records.

Bruce Springsteen: “Best of Bruce Springsteen” — April 19

“Best of Bruce Springsteen” is the eighth compilation album by Springsteen. The collection marks his first compilation in eight years and includes hit singles and popular album tracks from 1973 to 2020. It is set to be released on April 19, through Columbia Records.

Dua Lipa: “Radical Optimism” — May 3

“Radical Optimism” is the third studio album by Lipa. It is set to have nine tracks, one being “Houdini,” and is to be released May 3, via Warner Records.

Sia: “Reasonable Woman” — May 3

“Reasonable Woman” is the tenth studio album by Sia. The album was preceded by the singles “Gimme Love” and “Dance Alone,” and will feature collaborations with several artists. It is set to be released May 3, by Monkey Puzzle and Atlantic Records.

Billie Eilish: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” — May 17

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” is Eilish’s third album. In a recent article published by Rolling Stones, the magazine released the names of the track list, to which Eilish posted on Instagram slamming the magazine. The article has since been updated, deleting the track list names.

Movies:

“The Hopeful” — April 17

Directed by Kyle Portbury, “The Hopeful” is based on a true story that follows widower John Andrews aboard a steamship sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in 1874, with his two children that begins during war.

“Abigail” — April 19

Starring the late Angus Cloud, and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, “Abigail” follows the story of a group of criminals who kidnap a 12-year-old girl. But their plan starts to unravel when they discover she is actually a vampire.

“Unsung Hero” — April 26

Directed by Joel Smallbone and Richard Ramsey, “Unsung Hero” is the story of parents and their seven children who leave Australia for America. Once they’re in America, the family realizes the musical talent of all of their children.

“Humane” — April 26

A global environmental collapse forces world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce Earth’s population. “Humane” is directed by Caitlin Cronenberg and is a Canadian horror thriller film.

“The Fall Guy” — May 3

Based on the 1980s television series of the same name, “The Fall Guy” stars Ryan Gosling, and is directed by David Leitch. This movie follows the story of a stuntman as he re-enters the film industry following a devastating accident.

In case you missed it:

“Quiet on Set”

This five-part docu-series uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most well-known children’s shows of Nickelodeon. Stars like Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne, talk about their experience working with Nickelodeon director Dan Schneider. All five parts are out now on Max.

Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter”

Beyoncé’s eighth studio album was released March 29. This 27-track album follows a new genre for Beyoncé, being her first pop country album. Spotify announced that on the day the album dropped, it became the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.

“American Horror Story: Delicate (Part 2)”

Following the delay due to the Hollywood Strikes, the nine-episode “American Horror Story: Delicate (Part 2)” can now be streamed on Hulu. Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian both star in the psychological horror that affect a decomposing family.

“Anyone but You” is coming to Netflix April 23

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy will soon be streaming on Netflix. Totaling at $217.8 million dollars in box office revenues, fans were long awaiting the hit movie to be available on streaming services. On April 23, Netflix is the first company that will stream the movie.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].