The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

A&E’s five favorite Halloween movies

Annie Goode, A&E ReporterOctober 31, 2024
Categories:
Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo

The Wire’s A&E desk has put together a list of perfect movies to watch on this rainy Halloween. Grab your friends, favorite bucket of candy and enjoy!

“Halloween” (1978) and “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

A&E Reporter Annie Goode

John Carpenter’s classic 1978 thrasher, “Halloween,” does not get old. In one of the most iconic slasher films of all time, we watch Michael Myers (Nick Castle) terrorize teenager Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) while babysitting on Halloween night. The daunting piano theme still makes my heart race every time I hear it. If you’ve already seen the original and are looking for more of Michael Myers and Laurie’s lifelong rivalry, don’t worry – there are 12 more films in the franchise!

I will never forget the way my jaw dropped at the twist during my first time watching this M. Night Shyamalan classic. “The Sixth Sense” follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) who must work with nine-year-old Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) who claims he can see the dead. If you are not a horror fan but are still looking for something spooky this Halloween, this movie has the perfect mix of mystery and shock.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

A&E Director Sophie Goldstein 

You absolutely cannot go wrong with this movie. I’m not a fan of horror movies at all, so when it comes to Halloween movies I have to always go to the classic Charlie Brown. Everything about this movie brings me back to nostalgic childhood memories. Each Halloween I look forward to cozying up and watching a classic Charlie Brown movie. 

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

Assistant A&E Editor Mimi Sinotte 

My favorite Halloween movie is “The Silence of the Lambs.” Although this movie is not necessarily considered a Halloween movie, I love its eerie vibe. The plot and suspense build throughout the movie, and I love a good mystery that keeps my eyes glued to the screen.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)   

A&E Reporter MaryKate Stepchuk

My favorite Halloween movie is definitely “Hocus Pocus.” There’s such a sense of comfort and nostalgia that comes with watching the movie. The classic lines from the Sanderson sisters, some jokes that went over your head as a kid (that you understand now), and the overall fall vibe makes me so happy. It’s the one Halloween movie I have to watch consistently every year.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Halloween
Noah Leigh grew up with a passion for the paranormal and founded his own investigation group in 2007. Photo courtesy of Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee.
MKE's haunted history frightens all
Jamie Lee Curtis in promotional image for John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ (1978) / Photo courtesy of Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films.
Classic horror pushes purity
Five local activities for Halloween Week
Five local activities for Halloween Week
Lauren's List: Halloween movies to watch
Also tagged with movies
Spoilers from Sophie: What’s new?
Spoilers from Sophie: What’s new?
Nine movies coming to theaters this February
Lauren's List: most watched movies over break
REVIEW: "Missing," Storm Reid puts on emotional display
Also tagged with scary
Halloween memorabilia includes fun twists on jack-o'-lanterns and scary novels.
Friday the 13th spells start of spooky season
Students dish on Halloween costume plans
Photo via wikimedia.org
Frankenstein has national holiday
10 costumes you definitely saw at Marquette this Halloween
10 costumes you definitely saw at Marquette this Halloween