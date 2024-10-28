Five local activities for Halloween Week

Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo Enjoy these events during Halloween Week.

As we enter the spookiest time of the year, the City of Milwaukee, along with Marquette, have many activities to offer. From costume contests, to Halloween treats and haunted tours throughout the city, there is something for just about everyone.

Tasty Halloween Treats

Where: Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union, Room 250

When: October 31, 4:30-6pm

What: “Tasty Halloween Treats,” hosted by Innovation Kitchen, allows students to aid the bakery team in making some Halloween bakery goods. Learn how to make some “ghoulish” goods and take home a sweet treat with you. Costumes are encouraged, as there is a costume content, so come in your best and most creative costume! Reserve tickets here.

Haunts and Harvest in the Streets

Where: Milwaukee Public Museum

When: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, every day until November 4.

What: “The Streets of Old Milwaukee” at the Milwaukee Public Museum is transformed into a Halloween themed exhibit. While the exhibit normally highlights the streets of Milwaukee, during Halloween, the exhibit shows what the streets would have looked like during the fall season at the turn of the 20th century. Museum attendees have the chance to see how businesses were decorated, what restaurants served at the time and just experience the ambiance of the time period. It is a great immersive way to receive a history lesson and celebrate Halloween.

Haunted Mini Golf

Where: Nine Below

When: October 29-November at 5-11 p.m., November 2 at 2-11 p.m.

What: “Haunted Mini Golf” takes on a spooky version of the beloved mini golf. The 13-hole course is decked out with Halloween decorations including spider webs, flashing lights, ghosts and so much more. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, live actors dressed as zombies, vampires and monsters are placed throughout the course to add an extra spooky experience.

Decline, Decay, & Death of the Universe

Where: Milwaukee Public Museum

When: Showtime: 6:30-7:25 p.m., with various tour times here.

What: Looking for a darker side of Halloween and a history lesson? Then “Decline, Decay, & Death of the Universe” is for you. Hosted only on Halloween day, the tour highlights different cultures perspectives on death. This includes different causes, practices, beliefs and various stories passed down from generation to generation in different cultures. The show centers around “space death,” which connects space to death and how stars, the sun and other objects in outer space could affect death in the future.

Milwaukee Haunted History City Tour

Where: Throughout Milwaukee

When: Various times and dates here.

What: Explore the city of Milwaukee with a haunted perspective hosted by City Tours MKE. Tour participants are taken around Milwaukee and told classic urban legends, ghost stories, see presumably haunted locations in Milwaukee and even take a scenic spooky walk through the park. The tour lasts about two hours, and it is a great opportunity to hang out with friends and experience some spooky Milwaukee history.

This story was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].