Seven new movies to close out 2024

Photo by Walt Disney Studios press kit “Mufasa: The Lion King” will be released Dec. 20

As 2024 comes to a close, you still have time to add new movies to your list. People can expect these seven movies to be released in theaters these last weeks of December.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” — Dec. 20

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz star in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a new mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” — Dec. 20

Previously scheduled to be premiered July 5, but delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, “Mufasa: The Lion King” explores the early life of Mufasa as he goes from orphaned cub to legendary king of the Pride Lands. The film will take viewers through Mufasa’s friendships, relationships and pivotal events that led to him becoming the king. Most of the cast will remain the same since the 2019 adaption of “The Lion King,” but viewers can expect to hear the addition of mother-daughter duo, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, in this film.

“Elephant Steps” — Dec. 21

Directed and written by Uluc Yemen Aslan, “Elephant Steps” follows the story of Yaya. Yaya is enslaved for cocoa, after a fire wrecks his village, and a UN agent, and a US scientist, unite to help Yaya.

“Nosferatu” — Dec. 25

In this horror film, directed by Robert Eggers, “Nosferatu” takes place in the 1830s. Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) travels to Transylvania for a meeting. Hutter’s new bride, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) is left under the care of their friends and the terrifying vampire. This is the remake of the 1922 “Nosferatu” that was directed by F. W. Murnau.

“A Complete Unknown” — Dec. 25

This drama takes place in the early 1960s and follows the story of Bob Dylan from when he arrives in New York at 19-years-old, to defining 20th century music. Timothée Chalamet will star as Bob Dylan, where Chalamet said in an interview with Stephen Colbert, on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “This is the movie I’m proudest of in my career.”

“Babygirl” — Dec. 25

Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, “Babygirl” is a mystery/crime thriller directed by Halina Reijn. Romy (Kidman) and Samuel (Dickinson) put their careers and families on the line as the two are sneaking around having an affair.

“2073” — Dec. 27

“2073” is a sci-fi/thriller movie where the world is controlled by libertarians and dictators. In this dystopian New San Francisco, everyone is monitored, people disappear and the net is closing in. “2073” is inspired by Chris Marker’s 1962 featurette “La Jetée,” which is about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].