The story of Panchiko

Nearly 20 years after it was recorded, Panchiko’s debut project “D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L” was uploaded to the internet via internet chat forum, 4Chan after someone found one of few recorded CDs in a thrift store.

The United Kingdom-based band grew to be an internet sensation with an album they recorded in high school during the 2000′s. It was originally never intended to be put on the internet to begin with.

Nobody knew who made the album until lead vocalist and guitarist Owain Davies received a Facebook message in Jan. of 2020 asking if he was a member of the band Panchiko.

“My original thought was, ‘How would anybody know the name of that band?’ Because I know that that’s from ages ago, before the internet,” Davies said.

The messenger wanted Davies to prove that he was actually a member of the band, so Davies told them something only members of the Panchiko would know.

“The sample comes from this video game and if you take the game and put it in a CD player you’d find the sample,” Davies said.

Davies then contacted his bandmates guitarist and keyboardist Andy Wright, and bassist Shaun Ferreday with the news that somehow the music they had made two decades ago was blowing up across the internet, despite them never uploading the album themselves.

“I can’t even understand this. The amount of people listening to us and stuff is crazy. But we’re very, very grateful, all very happy that people are into it,” Wright said.

Anime and Japanese role-playing video games played a big influence on Davies’ life growing up and was reflected in the band’s music.

“I used to put Japanese RPGs in songs and write about that. I was a big SEGA fan and that’s where the video game sample came from,” Davies said.

The resurgence of the 90’s within music, TV and fashion carries its own distinct style and sound which is accessible now compared to when that sort of music was made.

“It’s becoming like a staple style, now, hasn’t it? It’s retro, but it’s kind of an aesthetic that’s like, if you like that kind of thing you can go listen to 90’s music now, like on whatever streaming service you choose,” Davies said.

Since the time between their recorded album and the resurgence of it, Wright and Davies both joked that they waited for their discovery and sat in front of a blank TV for 20 years.

The band said music was still a heavy influence on the band’s life but at the same time, they worked different jobs, started families and more.

“I’m in quite a few other bands so I kind of just stuck with the whole music thing. I was just sort of looping around, doing what I could to have a nice time, but this is much, much more. Much more fun yet to go,” Wright said. “It turns out if you make good stuff and you just keep on doing it, something happens eventually.

The band talked about never really expected this much traction with the music they made back in high school but realistically it was always their goal when they made music.

“That’s what you kind of aspire to be. Back then, like, if you said in the future, people listen to music on the computer, but not download it. No, no, no, it’ll be streamed. I would be like; I don’t even believe that will exist. No, no, everybody will be listening to Mini, CDs,” Davies said.

Davies said that a lot of their listeners are in bands themselves, and their story is relatable because they’ve been in previous positions where they were on the stage before they became wildly known in the music world.

Panchiko is setting out on their North American tour starting in April, accompanied by bands Glare, They are Gutting a Body of Water, Wisp and Weatherday. They will be playing in Milwaukee on April 26 at the Rave. You can find tickets here.

