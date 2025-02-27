Eight movies coming this March

Photo by via Disney Press Kit Despite backlash, “Snow White” is set to be in theaters March 21.

Lucky us! Movies coming to streaming services and theaters this March are as exciting as a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Check out the list below to see eight films arriving soon.

“Mickey 17” — March 7

Coming to theaters March 7, Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson, goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet “Niflheim.” After one version of himself dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. This science fiction film is produced, written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, and is based off of the 2022 “Mickey7” book by Edward Ashton.

“Black Bag” — March 14

Intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse, played by Cate Blanchett, is suspected of betraying the nation and her husband, played by Michael Fassbender, faces the test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Black Bag” is coming to theaters March 14.

“The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” — March 14

Keeping up with some of our favorite “Looney Tunes” characters, “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza. Porky and Daffy become our only hope when their antics at the local bubble-gum factory discover a secret alien plot. This animated comedy film, produced by Warner Bros., is coming to theaters March 14.

“Novocaine” — March 14

When Nathan Caine’s girl of his dreams goes missing, he uses his ability to not feel physical pain to rescue her. “Novocaine” is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, and stars Jack Quaid. This action-comedy thriller will be in theaters March 14.

“Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert” — March 19

This documentary follows the story of award-winning producer and composer Hans Zimmer and his live performances in Dubai — that includes scenes at the Coca-Cola Arena, desert dunes and the Burj Al Arab. According to a Variety article, a majority of the film will include footage of Zimmer and his band playing pieces from films like “Dune,” “The Lion King,” “Gladiator” and “Interstellar.” Included in the documentary will be interviews with Billie Eilish and Finneas, Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and more. Limited screenings will be available starting March 19; to find a local theater screening the documentary, click here.

“Snow White” — March 21

“Snow White” is the live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” When the cast for the live-action “Snow White” was first announced, according to a Hollywood Reporter article, “Disney faced backlash for casting Rachel Zegler as Snow White due to her Colombian descent.” The article continued to say that “The racism was then fomented when Zegler called the original 1937 version of the film ‘dated’ and said the prince ‘literally stalks’ the princess.” Despite all the headlines, the movie is still set to be released March 21 in theaters.

“Death of a Unicorn” — March 28

Starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, “Death of a Unicorn” follows a father and daughter who accidentally hit, and kill, a unicorn with their car on the way to a wilderness retreat. The two decide to bring it; however, the CEO boss , at the retreat tries to exploit the creature and they all end up with horrific results. This horror-comedy is getting released by A24 and is set to hit theaters and streaming services March 28.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” — March 28

Based on the book of the same name by Judith Viorst, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” follows Alexander and his family as they embark on a road trip to, hopefully, become closer. But, with Alexander’s luck, the trip has disaster around every corner. Streaming will be available on Disney+ starting March 28.

