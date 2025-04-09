Soundtracks of the month: What was on repeat this past March?

“How Bad Do U Want Me?” comes from Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album “Mayhem” released on March 7, 2025 through Interscope Records.

This past month brought us an array of new music. From albums to hit singles, below are must-listen to from this past month.

“How Bad Do U Want Me?”

Lady Gaga’s latest album “Mayhem” has marked a return to form for the pop star. With rapid fire lyricism and the star’s signature 80’s touch, the record is soaked in all the trimmings that first brought Gaga to the limelight all those years ago. Now in an era where fans constantly debate who the reigning “main pop girls” are and whether their work measures up, Gaga silences the noise with “How Bad Do U Want Me”— a standout track from “Mayhem.” This glittering, synth-soaked anthem finds itself swimming in the waters of retro synths, pure pop nostalgia and a heartfelt homage to the early 2010s pop sounds we might not have realized we missed until Gaga reminded us, making “How Bad Do U Want Me” a standout track of this March’s releases.

“Butterflies”

Over the past five years, TV Girl has found themselves thrown further and further into the starlight. This is due in part to the band’s refreshing blend of 60s-inspired music layered with modern sounds and the surge in popularity the band found in TikTok in 2020. Despite stumbling through lackluster live performances and a string of mediocre releases, the band is finally back with something worth paying attention to. Their latest album “Fauxllennium,” a collaborative effort with multiple up and coming musicians — and one of its most memorable moments comes with “Butterflies,” a hypnotic collaboration with bedroom-pop musician Jordana. Sampling 70’s hit “Eternal Life” by Shira Small and current house trends, “Butterflies” is a revivifying and fresh track for the band. With hypnotic production “Butterflies” earned itself a spot as one of the best songs of this March.

“Bullseye”

Lucy Dacus of Boygenius has returned with her first solo album since the band’s 2024 hiatus. “Forever is a Feeling,” which features the beautifully crafted ballad “Bullseye” was made in collaboration with folk musician Hozier. The track is a masterclass in lyrical earnestness. As Dacus and Hozier soothingly sing, “I’ll miss borrowin’ your books to read your notes in the margin / The closest I came to readin’ your mind / The answers to the questions only made more questions / I hope I’m never fully satisfied.” The blending of their soft, love-soaked vocals creates a reflective and tranquil journey through the complexities of self-discovery and love. As two expert songwriters, Dacus and Hozier make the track stand out not only as one of the best songs released in March, but also as one of the best written.

“Picture Window”

Japanese Breakfast’s song “Picture Window” off their latest album “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)” proves to be a stunning display of the band’s frontwoman, Michelle Zauner’s, ability to blend her signature storytelling with unique and atmospheric production. With soft, velvety vocals layered over indie-rock instrumentals, the track is a dreamy meandering through life after death. As Zauner’s vocals soar in the chorus, an image of a ghost gazing upon a lost lover is evoked as she sings, “You’ll dream enough for two dear/ Are you not afraid every waking minute/ That your life could pass you by?” With its opulent composition and captivating themes, the song stands as one of the highlights of March’s releases.

“Basic Being Basic”

Actor Joe Keery — who’s stage name is Djo — has once again captured the indie-electronic spirit with his new song “Basic Being Basic.” Known for his song “End of Beginnings,” Djo has returned with his newest album “The Crux,” from which this song is taken. Pairing bright synths, an energizing beat and distorted vocals, “Basic Being Basic” serves as an ode to the crushing self-awareness that seems to suffocate younger generations. As he sings, “Change your body, change your face / Curl your hair, and make it straight. Take a picture of your plate,” his lyricism manages to strike a balance between self-reflection and tongue-in-cheek humor. The result is a track that feels both fresh and nostalgic, earning it a spot as one of the best releases of March.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].