Adrian Lyles performing live in Milwaukee tomorrow

Photo by Cole Ferguson Adrian Lyles is coming to Milwaukee tomorrow.

Known for his work in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” singer-songwriter Adrian Lyles will be performing live at the Vivarium tomorrow, Jan. 29.

Lyles is touring alongside indie group “almost monday,” with their third stop being in Milwaukee. Lyles recently released two singles “Somewhere To Go,” and “King of Everything” via Hollywood Records.

I had the opportunity to talk with Lyles about what music, touring and songwriting means to him.

Where did your passion for music and songwriting stem from?

I started music when I was really young.

When I was like three my parents put me in piano. I’ve always been into music. It always calmed me down, kept my focus and all of that. But, I didn’t find out that I wanted to do music, and that I loved music, until I was 11. My best friend’s sisters showed me a “Twenty One Pilots” album, and that completely changed my perspective.

I think his (Tyler Joseph) story of being a writer and saving himself, is so powerful that I watched the love he has for writing and how it pours through and thought ‘Oh my God, I want to do that.’

I want to make other people feel the way that him writing these songs makes me feel. It also really helps me kind of explore what I’m dealing with, what I’m going through, who I am and find things out about myself that I wouldn’t know if I wasn’t writing songs.

What gave you the inspiration to be on this tour?

Oh, man. I’ve been performing since I was 13 — just all over as many places as I can play. To do this — which is the dream — and play for people that are there for the music, want to hear what you have to say, know the words and sing along.

But, it came from the label and “almost monday.” They’re on tour right now, and they’re killing it.

We’re so happy that they want us to be here with them, and the label wants us to be here with them, a lot of it falls down to that. The fact that they put this together, we’re on a bus and we’re about to perform is beautiful to me.

How has the tour experience been so far with “almost monday?”

It has been fantastic. They are such nice guys — all of them. We’re on the bus, we play video games together, we talk, we chat, all of that. It’s fantastic.

But as far as performing. They have such a great fan base of people that are so open and receptive. Tonight is our third show, and I don’t think we could have asked for a better first two shows. The audience was so into what we were doing, people knew the words which is so huge to me — it’s like a dream come true.

It feels so it feels so wild to me. They’re super dope performers, as well. I’ve been watching pieces of their set every night, and they’re so good.

Where does your inspiration for your songs come from?

Whatever’s going on in my life is a big one.

A feeling, even a hint of a feeling, I will dive in until I figure out what’s going on and I can write a song about it.

Other songs are also huge inspirations for my music. I think there’s so much cool music out there, it’s impossible to not hear something and get inspired from it.

What can fans expect for your show?

I think they can definitely expect it to be loud and a lot of energy.

I’ve been saying I don’t like when concerts are a one-sided thing. Energy is going to come from both sides. I think they’re down for some new music, some fun, singing, jumping, yelling and screaming with us. It’ll be a really, really good time. I’m excited to play for them.

Tickets to see Lyles and “almost monday” can be found here. The performance will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].