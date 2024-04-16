The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUSG holds annual inauguration ceremony

Brooks and Dalieh won their positions earlier this month after running on a platform that emphasized interconnectedness across campus and uplifting marginalized voices
Byline photo of Megan Woolard
Megan Woolard, Managing Editor of the Marquette TribuneApril 16, 2024
The+winning+ticket+discusses+plans+for+the+upcoming+year.
Photo by Katie Craig
The winning ticket discusses plans for the upcoming year.

Last Thursday, the incoming Marquette University Student Government President Amyah Brooks and Executive Vice President Amani Dalieh were sworn in.

The pair were sworn in by outgoing President Abbie Moravec and Executive Vice President Tommy Treacy to an audience comprised of students, MUSG leaders, faculty and University President Michael Lovell. The pair will serve for the 2024-25 academic year.

Brooks and Dalieh won their positions earlier this month after running on a platform that emphasized interconnectedness across campus and uplifting marginalized voices.

“During my tenure as student government president, I’m dedicated to fostering greater collaboration among student organizations campus wide, recognizing that inclusivity and a sense of belonging are paramount,” Brooks said. “It’s imperative that we demonstrate the importance of showing up for one another, creating a supportive environment where every voice is heard, and every individual feels valued.”

After being sworn in, Brooks and Dalieh outlined specific initiatives they plan to put in place during their term.

This included creating a commuter coffee hour, working with Urban Scholars and their advisors to improve the community in Coughlin Hall, make the MUSG offices a more approachable space and connect the Multicultural Greek Council and the Panhellenic Council.

Additionally, the pair hope to hold interfaith dialogues, encourage students to get involved in community service, promote civic engagement through collaborations with students, remain active on MUSG’s social media and create a bi-weekly newsletter to inform students about campus events.

“As Vice President, I strive to foster an environment where every student feels valued, respected and heard,” Dalieh said. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are not just acknowledged but amplified, I will be a champion for inclusivity a beacon of hope for those who have long been pushed to the sidelines of society.”

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MeganWoolard4

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Abbie Moravec
The bill comes as a result of the pillars of MUSG leadership campaign promises. Marquette Wire Stock photo.
MUSG strives to provide greater access to period products
Abbie Moravec (right) is MUSG president and Tommy Treacy (left) is executive vice-president.
A check in with MUSG president and vice president: Abbie Moravec and Tommy Treacy
Abbie Moravec (right) is MUSG president and Tommy Treacy (left) is executive vice-president.
Student body elects Abbie Moravec and Tommy Treacy as MUSG president and executive vice-president
Photo by Alex Debuhr
EDITORIAL: Holding MUSG Executives accountable
Also tagged with Amani Dalieh
MUPD sent out a university-wide email Monday at noon.
Three subjects arrested at the flag display for "All Eyes On Gaza" week
Brooks and Dalieh have been nominated President and Vice President of MUSG. Photo Courtesy of Amayah Brooks.
Amayah Brooks will serve as MUSG President and Amani Dalieh as Executive Vice President
Photo via Zena Khattib
SJP students dress as a means to spread awareness
About the Contributors
Megan Woolard, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune
Megan is the Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune at the Wire. She is a Senior from Portland, OR studying journalism and English literature. In her free time, Megan enjoys collecting CDs. She is a huge fan of the Portland Trailblazers. This year Megan is looking forward to spending time with other staff members and producing important content. 
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *