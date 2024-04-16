MUSG holds annual inauguration ceremony

Photo by Katie Craig The winning ticket discusses plans for the upcoming year.

Last Thursday, the incoming Marquette University Student Government President Amyah Brooks and Executive Vice President Amani Dalieh were sworn in.

The pair were sworn in by outgoing President Abbie Moravec and Executive Vice President Tommy Treacy to an audience comprised of students, MUSG leaders, faculty and University President Michael Lovell. The pair will serve for the 2024-25 academic year.

Brooks and Dalieh won their positions earlier this month after running on a platform that emphasized interconnectedness across campus and uplifting marginalized voices.

“During my tenure as student government president, I’m dedicated to fostering greater collaboration among student organizations campus wide, recognizing that inclusivity and a sense of belonging are paramount,” Brooks said. “It’s imperative that we demonstrate the importance of showing up for one another, creating a supportive environment where every voice is heard, and every individual feels valued.”

After being sworn in, Brooks and Dalieh outlined specific initiatives they plan to put in place during their term.

This included creating a commuter coffee hour, working with Urban Scholars and their advisors to improve the community in Coughlin Hall, make the MUSG offices a more approachable space and connect the Multicultural Greek Council and the Panhellenic Council.

Additionally, the pair hope to hold interfaith dialogues, encourage students to get involved in community service, promote civic engagement through collaborations with students, remain active on MUSG’s social media and create a bi-weekly newsletter to inform students about campus events.

“As Vice President, I strive to foster an environment where every student feels valued, respected and heard,” Dalieh said. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are not just acknowledged but amplified, I will be a champion for inclusivity a beacon of hope for those who have long been pushed to the sidelines of society.”

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MeganWoolard4