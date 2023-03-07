Student body elects Abbie Moravec and Tommy Treacy as MUSG president and executive vice-president

Marquette University Student Government president and executive vice-president results were announced March 3. Abbie Moravec, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, will become MUSG president and Tommy Treacy, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, was elected executive vice-president of MUSG.

Christian Golden, a junior in the College of Communication alongside Sherlean Roberts, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, also campaigned for MUSG president and executive vice president, but did not win the election. Golden said he was still thankful for all of the support they had received throughout their campaign.

“We are extremely grateful that we were even nominated for this opportunity! Although we didn’t bring home the victory, we are still dedicated to the mission of being advocates of the Marquette community,” Golden said via Instagram story.

Moravec described feeling “ecstatic” when she heard the results of the election.

“Abbie was so happy there might have been some tears even,” Treacy said.

Treacy said he had no idea what to expect walking into the press conference where they would eventually announce the results. He said hearing their ticket win the election was a great feeling that brought both of them a lot of happiness.

Moravec said one of the first things the ticket plans to do when they step into office is creating a relationship with the MUSG officers within MUSG and start making connections with student organizations.

Treacy said they also plan on trying to fill some of the vacant positions within the organization and sitting down with student organizations to have conversations on how MUSG can best support them.

Before Moravec and Treacy were elected, both MUSG president and executive vice-president were vacant alongside legislative vice-president, 14 student senate positions and the legislative clerk position.

“I’m really excited to meet with everybody — people I hadn’t really been able to work with before,” Moravec said. “Being able to branch out to more people in MUSG … and actually bringing ideas up to administration.”

Previously working within the programs department of MUSG, Moravec said it was difficult to bring ideas to administration because of the vacancies within the organization. So, Moravec said, being able to bring these plans to the administration that MUSG has been working on for so long is “exciting.”

When Moravec first joined MUSG, she said she always wanted to eventually join a position within the executive board and decided she wanted the leadership role of MUSG president.

Treacy, however, had not been part of MUSG prior to this campaign but has had leadership experience being part of College Democrats of Wisconsin as well as College Democrats of America.

“This [MUSG] is such an important institution to all of student life that I wanted to get involved in any way possible. Before me and Abbie even talked about this, I was thinking about being the outreach director or something like that and apply, but when she brought this up I was like ‘this is such a great opportunity, I feel like I have a lot of skills that are applicable and I really do want to see this organization succeed,'” Treacy said.

Moravec and Treacy based their campaign on three main pillars: health and wellness, social justice and sustainability.

During the MUSG presidential debate, the ticket elaborated on these points and how they plan on bringing each topic to life within the organization.

In terms of social justice, Treacy said they want to heighten student voices and promote Marquette’s student organizations. For health and wellness, the ticket plans on promoting mental health resources within the university, assisting in sexual health knowledge and providing more accessible menstrual products. Treacy said for sustainability, they plan on creating a new sustainability committee and hosting more green events.

“I’m just excited for this year. I think it’ll be really good,” Moravec said. “Me and Tommy have known each other for such a long time, and I’m so happy that we get to do it together. I think we’ll work really well as a team.”

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @juliaabuz.