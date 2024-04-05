The student news site of Marquette University

Amayah Brooks will serve as MUSG President and Amani Dalieh as Executive Vice President

Sophia Tiedge, Executive News Editor
April 5, 2024
Brooks and Dalieh have been nominated President and Vice President of MUSG. Photo Courtesy of Amayah Brooks.

After the Marquette University Student Government elections April 4, 2024, the President and Executive Vice President for the 2024-25 school year will be Amayah Brooks and Amani Dalieh.

The ticket received 46% of the votes in the first round and 58% in the second round.

There was a 29.7% voter turnout during the election. Students were able to vote through an email MUSG sent out.

Brooks and Dalieh, juniors in the College of Arts & Sciences, based their campaign on two major topics: interconnectedness across campus and uplifting marginalized voices. 

“She (Brooks) lives on campus and I’m a commuter, so we saw that difference (in campus experience). For me, I had to really seek it out to find different events,” Dalieh said. “So that’s our goal: to bring us all together, whether you commute or you’re a non-commuter, I just want everybody to have the same opportunities.”

This year, Brooks serves as the MUSG senator for Arts & Sciences and Dalieh doesn’t serve in MUSG.

The other two tickets were Thilini Mendis with John Flanagan and Lori Martinez with Kaitlyn Rohan.

A petition was filed by Lori Martinez that said the Brooks/Dalieh ticket had violated the rule on mass distribution.

They were found to have violated the rule that states flyers can only be posted in designated areas with the hall director or apartment managers permission.

The penalty for this violation was a 1% reduction in votes.

Another ticket, Thilini Mendis and John Flanagan were found by the MUSG Elections Committee to have violated rules on signature collection. This resulted in 51 signatures being ruled invalid on their nomination form. This violation petition was filed by Lori Martinez.

Justin Uribe has been elected as the College of Arts & Sciences Senator, Kaitlyn Brodhagen for the College of Business Administration Senator and Brennan Wills for the College of Communication Senator.

Three seats are still open following this election. Two in the College of Arts & Sciences and one in the College of Business Administration ticket.

The Education Senator, Engineering Senator, Health Sciences Senator and Nursing Senator also still need to be filled as there were no registered candidates for the seats.

Additionally, the senior commencement speaker finalists are: Hope Moses, Clarie Schomogyi and Ashley Tan. The senior speaker will be announced at a later date.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].

Sophia Tiedge, Executive News Editor
