Three subjects arrested at the flag display for “All Eyes On Gaza” week

Photo by Sophia Tiedge MUPD sent out a university-wide email Monday at noon.

Marquette University Police Department responded to an incident on Sunday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m., at the Students for Justice in Palestine flag display outside of Lalumiere Hall. Three subjects not affiliated with Marquette were taken into custody.

MUPD sent out a university-wide statement today at noon. They said the subjects were charged with trespassing and theft for taking property from the flag display. One subject was in possession of a gun but had a concealed carry permit.

The 41,000 flags on display were organized by Marquette’s Students for Justice in Palestine to mourn the lives lost in Gaza to kick off their “All Eyes On Gaza” week. Each flag represents one person killed in Gaza over the past six months.

“I want people to see that these people are more than just a number that you see on your screen… they’re people,” Amani Dalieh, SJP president and Marquette University Student Government executive vice-president, said. “If this (the flag display) doesn’t affect you in any way, I don’t know what else will.”

MUPD said they will be monitoring the display until it ends on April 12.

No safety alert was issued last night after the incident.

SJP issued an official statement to the Marquette Wire.

“This is disappointing but expected as people refuse to recognize this as genocide, and do not respect the oppression of black and brown bodies,” SJP said in a statement. “SJP will keep these flags up until Friday and hope people will respect and reflect on the lives that were lost in Gaza as well as the privilege we all have in our safe blessings.”

On Monday SJP held a poetry reading in the Central Mall— the day after the incident occurred.

“I didn’t want them (people coming to the poetry reading) to feel discouraged or feel unsafe for coming out here,” Dalieh said. “I even called MUPD a couple hours ago and they made sure that there was extra (police) presence here because it’s scary.”

Dalieh said the entire situation with the people removing the flags was “scary” and “disappointing.”

“Especially as someone who was doxxed back in October for having my Palestinian stance and people threatening my life— how are we going to know what people are capable of,” Dalieh said. “Coming out here, a lot of us were like, ‘we’re together.’ It was scary, but it’s like, if we don’t do it (honor those in Gaza), who will?”

However, Dalieh said she felt “supported” that MUPD stepped up and responded to the incident immediately.

“This still is going to be a Marquette thing and it made us feel good that we had that sort of protection,” Dalieh said.

Regardless of the entire situation, Dalieh said SJP will continue to spread awareness for Palestine.

Students are urged to reach out to the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and Campus Ministry for support. MUPD wants students to contact them if they witness any suspicious behavior.

