The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s club rugby looks to build on storied past

Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
September 26, 2023
The+Marquette+womens+club+rugby+team+traveled+to+Houston+to+compete+in+the+Women%E2%80%99s+National+Rugby+Championships.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+womens+club+rugby+team.%29
The Marquette women’s club rugby team traveled to Houston to compete in the Women’s National Rugby Championships. (Photo courtesy of Marquette women’s club rugby team.)

Marquette’s women’s club rugby is one of the oldest women’s club sports on campus. 

Founded in 1994, some players believe that it may be difficult to follow in the footsteps of such a historical Marquette club team. 

Forward Danielle Dominy, a junior in the College of Engineering and club treasurer, said she believes that the team is truly a special group of people. 

“We’re always helping each other out because none of us have ever played before,” Dominy said. “We’re always making funny jokes during practice, and even during games we’re building each other up, giving advice and kindly yelling at each other.” 

Forward flank Emerson Simon, a senior in the College of Health Sciences and one of the team captains, said the team has close to 20 new recruits.

“Having all of these new people that are so excited to learn and excited to play is going to be really awesome,” Simon said. “It’s going to be really great for our program to keep growing.”

The team travels all across the country to compete in matches. Last year, they made it to Houston, Texas to compete in the Women’s National Rugby Championships. The Golden Eagles placed second, falling only to University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire, but Dominy said the team was proud of the performance they had put on. 

“It was nice to be in the top two with another Wisconsin school, and to be able to take that trophy home and be there with such a good group of girls, it was an overall amazing feeling,” Dominy said. 

After going through a lot of injuries leading up to the championship game, team captain Elizabeth Susek, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, was really excited to see where the team ended up.

“Knowing that we got there together and got to play there together, it was a really special moment for our team because we overcame a lot, and we got to show that we were meant to be there and all of our hard work was paying off,” Susek said. 

Even though the Great Waters Rugby Conference ranked Marquette as No. 8 in the Top 20 Coaches Poll for Division II rugby, Dominy said she feels that the club is overlooked by a lot of people.

“Back to back, we have gone to Nationals. My freshman year, we got fourth and last year we got second, so I think our team is very underrated,” Dominy said. “People aren’t fully noticing us.”

Susek said she believes it is an honor to be known as one of the oldest club sports and wants to keep Marquette rugby special. 

“Knowing that there’s this amazing legacy that is behind us, you have this desire to keep this legacy going,” Susek said. 

Simon said she hopes to keep the sport not only at Marquette, but also in the state of Wisconsin.

The team hopes that with a new offense, new players and a tight community, they can continue growing women’s rugby and creating more awareness amongst the student body. 

Dominy said she hopes that anyone comes out to try and get involved with the team. 

“You don’t need prior experience. It’s different and it’s fun, and you learn so much from it,” Dominy said. “Something you might not anticipate, might become something you absolutely love.”

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @raquelrz15.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Club sports
Marquette club logrolling team head coach Tess Stumvoll competed in the 63rd Lumberjack World Championships in July. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Bringing professional experience to the club logrolling team
Marquettes Club Taekwondo team practices in Humphrey Hall.
JOURNAL: Club Taekwondo
After the closure of the Rec Center, the Marquette Club Fencing team practices inside Humphrey Hall.
Fencing club hosts inaugural "stabs on stage" in Varsity
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Ice Fishing Club.)
Marquette Fishing Club faces limited funding, despite lots of fish
More in Sports
Plugged-in: Big East play begins
Plugged-in: Big East play begins
Junior midfielder Julia ONeill (11) fights for the ball in Marquettes 2-0 loss to Butler.
Marquette gives up two late goals in 2-0 loss to Butler
Brooklyn Merl (19) leads Marquette with six goals this season.
Marquette wins on the road for first time in two years
Marquette is in first place in the Big East with a 2-0 record in conference play.
Marquette beats Georgetown in second sweep in a row
About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *