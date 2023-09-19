The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Kushner’s impact on teammates remains constant through change

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
September 19, 2023
Graduate+student+Sarah+Kushner+went+from+outside+hitter+to+libero+in+her+first+year+at+Marquette.
Photo by Katie Craig
Graduate student Sarah Kushner went from outside hitter to libero in her first year at Marquette.

Sarah Kushner has had a whirlwind year.

The graduate student libero played four years at Illinois State as an outside hitter before transferring to Marquette and making the transition from attacker to defender.

When she was first getting recruited by head coach Ryan Theis, there were early talks about the position change and what it would look like. 

“We asked her very early in the recruiting process. You know, are you committed to being a hitter? Are you interested in playing the libero, DS (defensive specialist) type role,” Theis said. “She was willing to make that change for a fifth to try and play at as high a level as she could.”

Kushner said the biggest adjustment when playing libero is where she stands on the court. 

“I’m still passing, I’m still serving, I’m still playing defense,” Kushner said. “I just tried to get as many reps as possible in that new area so that I would be able to feel comfortable with the adjustment of the balls coming at me at a different angle.”

To help adjust, she spent the summer doing drills where she was restricted to one side of the court and had to return balls from that area.

Change No. 1.

■ ■ ■ ■

But it’s not only the position. Kushner is also going from the minors to the majors of college volleyball.

For her first four years, she would play a top-level team a few times a year. This year, with the Golden Eagles’ gauntlet non-conference schedule, it is every weekend.

“Something at ISU we that we would look forward to is, in preseason or the NCAA Tournament, if we got to play one of those teams,” Kushner said. “It would be maybe once or twice a year that we’d get put up against a Marquette, an Illinois, a Purdue. Whereas this, it’s every single weekend.”

Illinois State is a David. Marquette is a Goliath.

Change No. 2.

■ ■ ■ ■

As a Redbird, she played in a 10,500 seat arena with a thousand fans. As a Golden Eagle, she plays in the 3,700-seat Al McGuire Center with a thousand fans.

“The Al (McGuire Center) is tighter. I feel closer to the fans,” Kushner said. “There’s a lot more students that go to these games than ISU.”

But what beats 10,500 and 3,700? How about 17,037, which was the number of fans inside Fiserv Forum for Marquette vs Wisconsin in the arena’s first-ever volleyball game.

Kushner had seen a sold-out Fiserv before last Wednesday — she was at the 2022 Marquette vs Wisconsin men’s basketball game when the volleyball match was announced on her official visit — but it being filled for volleyball was another feeling.

A few days before the match, Kushner was walking into The Mecca, a restaurant across the street, when she turned and looked at Fiserv.

“I just look and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s where I’m gonna be playing in two days,'” Kushner said.

The game broke records, becoming the most-attended indoor regular season volleyball match.

Slightly different than what she played in front of at Illinois State? Yep.

Change No. 3.

■ ■ ■ ■

She first arrived in Milwaukee in May, only staying a few weeks before going to Europe on a team trip. 

When she got back, it was time for her to explore Cream City and all it had to offer. Lucky for her, a lot of the volleyball players are Wisconsinites. 

“They’re taking me to all of the fun places around town,” Kushner said. “I’ve been to the Third Ward, the Public Market, Bayshore.”

She was in Normal, Illinois for four years and moved to the anything-but-normal city of Milwaukee.

Change No. 4.

■ ■ ■ ■

Kushner knew everybody at Illinois State like family. After four years, they essentially were.

But this year as a Golden Eagle, it is not the same.

Marquette returned most of its core from last year and only brought in two newcomers. 

In light of this, Kushner made it her mission to spend the offseason forming relationships with everyone in the program, especially her teammates. 

“Some (connections) would be deeper than others, but with every single person on the team, so that come preseason when we started two weeks ago, I would feel like I’m a solid member of the team,” Kushner said. “Having that comfortability, it’s just a feeling that you can’t train in practice, so having it just helps enhance the court experience.”

Kushner is no longer the familiar face that knows the program’s ins and outs. She became, in a sense, the newbie.

Change No. 5.

■ ■ ■ ■

All this — a new position, competition, crowds and city — but there remains one constant: her impact on her teammates.

In team huddles, after every point won, Kushner is the first person to jump in the air, stomp her feet, pump her fist and start yelling. She is also the last person to finish clapping.

“It just makes me want to be with her,” first-year defensive specialist Molly Berezowitz said. “It makes me want to play with her. She’s just a bright light in our world right now, and it’s just amazing to have her on this team.”

Every time senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton goes up to get a kill, Kushner is behind, watching the opposing team’s blockers and telling Hamilton what to do. When she yells “Swing,” Hamilton swings. When she doesn’t, Hamilton doesn’t.

Off the court, she is the one to reach out to the younger players, especially Berezowitz, to help them navigate every aspect of college, from classes to friendships to life.

“She’s just helped me ease into it,” Berezowitz said.

Kushner’s been around the block, and she knows it, so any opportunity to help someone with less experience is not something she’ll say no to.

But is this willingness to support change No. 6 for Kushner in her first year at Marquette?

Definitely not.

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all
Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all
Emily Fix scored her first collegiate goal in Marquettes 1-1 draw with St. Thomas. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Fix scores first career goal for Marquette in 1-1 draw
Against ranked teams, Marquette has won five sets and lost 21.
Marquette still winless against ranked teams after getting swept by No. 7 Oregon
Two Golden Eagles earned double-doubles in their 3-0 win over Air Force Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette sweeps Air Force in first win at home
No. 13 Marquette is no longer undefeated after losing 2-1 at Creighton. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 13 Marquette loses its first game of the season at Creighton
Taylor Schad scored her first career goal in Marquettes 2-1 win over Western Michigan.
Cook's penalty gives Marquette first win at home
More in Volleyball
Marquette celebrating a point in its 3-1 loss to No. 1 Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.
Marquette wins one set in its loss to No. 1 Wisconsin in Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin vs. Marquette is the first-ever volleyball game in Fiserv Forum.
Marquette and Wisconsin play in first volleyball match at Fiserv Forum
Marquette is 0-5 against ranked teams this season.
Marquette and Wisconsin have had very different seasons - now the two programs meet
Marquette celebrates after a point in the Golden Eagles 3-0 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.
FAST FIVE: What to watch for in No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Marquette
Marquette and Wisconsins in-state rivalry dates back to the early 1900s.
Top 5 all-time Golden Eagle wins against the Badgers
The Golden Eagles are playing in Fiserv Forum Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Marquette is playing No. 1 Wisconsin in Fiserv Forum: Here's what you need to know
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Sports Reporter
Jack is a Sports Reporter at the Wire. He  is a first-year from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism In his free time, Jack enjoys watching sports. He also wants to travel the world and learn another language. This year Jack is looking forward to gaining experience in all areas of the Wire. 
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *