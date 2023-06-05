BREAKING: Emily La Chapell enters the transfer portal

Rising sophomore guard Emily La Chapell averaged 5.3 points and three rebounds in her first year at Marquette

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy looks to be losing her first top-100 and Wisconsin native recruit.

Marquette rising sophomore guard Emily La Chapell has entered the transfer portal, the Marquette Wire confirmed through a team spokesperson.

La Chapell was one of two unanimous selections to the 2022-23 Big East All-Freshman Team after averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds in 20 starts during her first year at Marquette. She also ranked top-five among Big East first-years in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

On the other side of the ball, La Chapell was tasked with some of the Big East’s best shooters.

In Marquette’s 54-52 loss to Villanova Dec. 28, La Chapell held former Villanova forward and No. 3 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft Maddy Siegrist to her then-second lowest scoring performance of the season at 21 points.

Marquette will now look to its three guard transfers, Lee Volker, Frannie Hottinger and Bridget Utberg, to fill the La Chapell-sized hole in the Golden Eagles’ lineup.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.