Marquette men’s basketball returns to Top 10 for first time since 2018-19

The Marquette men’s basketball team keeps climbing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East) came in at No. 10 in this week’s poll, which was announced Monday.

It is the first time Marquette has been in the Top 10 since the 2018-19 season.

NEWS: Marquette moves up to No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Poll. #mubb — John Leuzzi (@JohnLeuzziMU) February 6, 2023

Marquette, who earned two gritty wins last week over Villanova and Butler, ranks No. 4 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 1 in 2-point field goal percentage on KenPom.com.

“It’s just a well constructed team and everyone knows their role,” former Marquette guard Travis Diener told the Marquette Wire. “You can tell by watching them that they enjoy playing with each other and they don’t really care who’s scoring. … That shows the unity and the sharing of the ball. It’s a really fun team to watch. I’ve watched a lot of college basketball this year and it’s hard to find a team that I think Marquette couldn’t beat.”

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has Marquette projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his Feb. 3 projection.

Junior guard Tyler Kokek was also named a Top 10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

NEWS: Tyler Kolek has been named a Top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I CBB, per release. Kolek leads the Big East and is second in the country with 7.9 assists per game. #mubb — John Leuzzi (@JohnLeuzziMU) February 6, 2023

Golden Eagles take on No. 21 UConn Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 5:30 p.m. CST.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.