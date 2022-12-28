BASELINE: Marquette falls to Villanova despite King’s double-double

Despite senior guard Jordan King’s strong performance, the Marquette women’s basketball team fell to Villanova 54-52 on Wednesday night in the Al McGuire Center.

Here is the breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ loss:

GAME MVP:

King led the way for Marquette, earning her first career double-double in the contest with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockton, Illinois native scored 11 points and picked up four rebounds in the second quarter alone.

“I thought Jordan played well,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “She kept us in it in the first and second quarters (and) helped with some of the scrap rebounds. She’s just so key to what we do (and) can contribute in many different ways.”

King credited her teammates for her strong performance in the game.

“I felt like things were opening up,” King said. “(My) teammates were setting good screens for me. As far as rebounding, we knew we were going to have a big challenge with some of their players crashing. (It was about) just being able to pick up those scrap rebounds.”

Key Stats:

In the first half, the Wildcats out-rebounded the Golden Eagles 29-19.

Marquette shot 50% from the floor in the second quarter compared to the Wildcats 26.3%.

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded the Wildcats 10-3 in the third frame.

Three out of the five starters for Villanova finished with double figures in scoring.

Notes:

Senior forward Chloe Marotta finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, just shy of a double-double.

The Golden Eagles recorded nine bench points compared to the Wildcats’ two.

Villanova grabbed 15 offensive rebounds compared to Marquette’s 11.

Senior forward Maddy Siegrist, Villanova’s leading scorer, netted the first 10 points for her team. She picked up her seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. This also marked her 65th 20-point game of her career.

With this win for the Wildcats, they improved to 6-0 on the road.

Quote of the day:

King spoke on how first-year guard Emily La Chapell stepped up defensively in the game against Siegrist.

“Emily was on (Siegrist) a lot of the game,” King said. “An unbelievable effort by her, especially coming in as a freshman not having experience against her. I thought her work ethic to take it possession by possession and to limit her touches was great.”

Next up:

Marquette (9-4, 2-2 Big East) will go on the road to face No. 8 UConn (10-2, 3-0 Big East) Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. CST in Storrs, Connecticut.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.