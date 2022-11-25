No. 14 Marquette sweeps UConn en route to Big East Championship

Junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton gets ready for a serve in Marquette volleyball’s 3-0 win over Creighton Nov. 19 at the Al McGuire Center.

No. 14 Marquette is onto its sixth straight Big East Volleyball Tournament Championship.

The Golden Eagles swept the UConn Huskies (25-16, 25-19,25-16) Friday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena.

Early in the first set Marquette took an 8-2 lead while on a 5-0 scoring run. The Golden Eagles kept the foot on the gas going on another scoring run to take a 14-8 lead, forcing UConn to call its second timeout. Marquette responded to a late 3-0 scoring run as it closed the set on a 3-0 scoring run to win it 25-16.

In the set, Marquette hit .387 and UConn hit .094.

The second set was back and forth with both teams going on scoring runs but neither team was able to get an early edge as Marquette went into the media timeout with a 15-13 lead. Following a solo block from sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma, the Huskies called their second timeout of the set as the Golden Eagles led 20-17.

Reitsma with the block and UConn calls its final timeout of the second. MU up 20-17. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/wlFmQKl3V8 — Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) November 25, 2022

Marquette closed the set on a 3-0 run to win it 25-19.

The Golden Eagles got an early 6-2 lead in the third set thanks to a 4-0 scoring run. They kept the pressure on and led by as much as eight in the set, going on to win it 25-16.

Leading the way for Marquette was junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton with 13 kills, one service ace, six digs and five total blocks.

As a team, Marquette hit .352 and UConn hit .130.

Reitsma also contributed to the Marquette win adding eight kills, two service aces, six digs and a block.

Marquette will be back on the court Saturday when they take on the winner of No. 15 Creighton and Xavier. The championship match will be at 5 p.m. CST on FS2.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @benschultz52.