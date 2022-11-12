No. 17 Marquette makes quick work of Providence in a sweep on the road

Junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton gets ready for a serve in Marquette’s 3-0 win over Villanova Nov. 5 at the Al McGuire Center.

On Saturday afternoon No. 17 Marquette went into Providence, Rhode Island and left with a win to give them their 14th conference win (25-15, 25-21, 25-14).

After Providence got on the board first, Marquette went on a 5-0 scoring run in the first set. The Golden Eagles continued to put points on the board with the help of six attack errors and three service errors from the Friars. Marquette closed the set on a 4-0 scoring run to win it 25-15.

In the set, Marquette hit .212 and Providence hit .057.

The second set started close before Providence went on a 7-1 run to take an 11-8 lead and force a Marquette timeout. The Friars continued to put points on the board in a hurry as they led 16-10 resulting in the Golden Eagles calling their second timeout of the set.

Following its second timeout and after going down 10-17, Marquette went on a flurry of scoring runs and outscored the Friars 15-4 to close the set and win it 25-21.

The Golden Eagles had four service aces in the set, including two from senior setter Caroline Dragani.

Marquette started the third set down with an early deficit before going on a 9-1 scoring run to take a 9-5 lead. The Golden Eagles kept the pressure on en route to a 25-14 set win.

Leading the way for Marquette was junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton with nine kills, one service ace and four digs.

As a team the Golden Eagles hit .301 in the match and Providence hit .115.

Sophomore setter Ella Foti also contributed to the Marquette win with nine kills, one ace, two digs and two blocks.

Marquette (23-2, 14-1 Big East) will be back on the court Sunday when they take on UConn at noon in Storrs, Connecticut.

This story was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at b[email protected] or on Twitter @benschultz52.