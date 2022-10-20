Women’s soccer falls 1-0 to No. 16 Georgetown on the road

Sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Olson makes a save in Marquette women’s soccer’s 1-0 loss to No. 16 Georgetown Oct. 20. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s soccer suffered a setback Thursday afternoon, losing on the road to No. 16 Georgetown 1-0.

The Hoyas came out striking as sophomore midfielder Claire Manning put a shot on net in the seventh from outside the 18-yard-box but Marquette sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Olsen came up with the save.

Georgetown continued applying pressure and creating offensive chances in the first half as it had another opportunity to take the early lead in the 27th minute but sophomore forward Maja Lardner’s shot was pushed above the crossbar by Olson.

The Golden Eagles struggled to find opportunities of their own in the first 45 minutes as the Hoyas finished with six shots and 69% of the possession.

Marquette’s second half would not be much different, as it record a shot until the 73rd minute when senior midfielder Katrina Wetherell’s shot went out right.

Then in the 80th minute, the Hoyas broke the silence when junior midfielder Tatum Lenain sailed a ball in on a corner before Emma Davis put a shot through the legs of Olson to give Georgetown the game-winning goal.

Playing in a deficit for the final 10 minutes, Marquette was unable to create opportunities to find an equalizer.

Olson finished with three saves on the afternoon while allowing the lone goal.

Marquette (7-7-2, 3-4-1 Big East) will now travel to Queens, New York to take on St. John’s (7-4-5, 4-2-2 Big East) on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST

This article was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at benjamin.hanson@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benhansonMU.