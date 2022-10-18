Marquette+students+prepare+for+Halloween+Weekend

“In the regular world, Halloween is when children dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it,” Cady Heron, played by Lindsey Lohan, said in the 2004 film “Mean Girls.”

Months of thought and preparation lead into one of America’s most celebrated holidays: Halloween. With the chance to celebrate one night where you can be someone who you are not, I’ve noticed that people have their weekend planned out in August, maybe even June.

The popularity of different Halloween costumes seem to vary every year. While some people have out-of-the-box costumes, trends of similar costumes seem to stay consistent. For example, In 2021, costumes portraying characters from Netflix’s popular TV show “Squid Game” were all the rage. To see what would be popular for this coming Halloween, I went to the streets of Marquette to gather information about students’ costumes.

Abby Clark, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, said that she plans on dressing up as “Paw Patrol” this coming Oct. 31.

This one had me a little confused. “Paw Patrol,” an animated TV show about heroic dogs, has an audience of children. I really don’t understand why college girls like to dress up as characters from kids’ TV shows. Also, this costume is not going to be easy to pull off. Not only does she have to dress up as a dog, but a dog fighting crime. I’m excited to see what the outcome of this is

I also asked Clark what her least favorite costumes to see are. She said that she loves all costumes because she likes to see people dressed up. I get where she is coming from, but there are some bad costumes out there.

Next up I talked to Maggie Carroll, a sophomore in the College of Nursing. Carroll told me that she had two costumes planned for “Hallo-weekend”. She will be wearing firefighter and pull-tab costumes this year.

It’s not surprising to see multiple costumes planned out by people. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means that the entire weekend will be dedicated to dressing up. I like to see the preparation and thoughtfulness here.

A firefighter is a classic and timeless costume for me. Whether you are nine or 19, you can do no wrong with a classic red coat and hat. Bring a Dalmatian with you and for extra points.

Carroll said that in order to really understand the costume you have to be from Wisconsin. That makes sense because when I looked up “pull tab costumes,” nothing came up. I am very curious to see what this “Wisconsin classic” costume looks like.

Jon Yee, a junior in the College of Business Administration, said that he was currently undecided on his costume, but is most likely going to end up in some sort of food outfit, specifically a hot dog.

I am a huge fan of food costumes. Nothing is better than seeing a college student walking around campus late at night wearing an oversized food costume, especially when they are on their way to Real Chili. You are what you eat.

He told me that when he looks back on his past costumes, the most embarrassing ones are the ones that don’t fit properly. This is a vital mistake made by a lot of parents. The whole point of Halloween is for children to raid their neighbor’s houses for candy. When they can barely walk from house to house because of a tight costume, their night is usually ruined.

With all the creativity shown by Marquette students, I came to the consensus that this Halloween is not going to fail in terms of costumes. Now all I can do is wait for the weekend to come around and judge from my dorm window as I watch.

This article was written by Phoebe Goebel. She can be reached at phoebe.goebel@marquette.edu.