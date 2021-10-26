A guide for throwing a haunting Halloween party

As the leaves turn colors and the temperature drops, Halloween makes its way closer. With the arrival of this holiday comes exciting Halloween and costume parties. Here are some suggestions to help you throw the spookiest celebration this season.

Diabolical Decorations

Aside from the normal jack-o’-lanterns and cobwebs, decorations are a great way to set the mood of the party. Some stores, like Michaels and Target, do specific Halloween collections to help create that eerie atmosphere. Feel free to go all out with spiders, skeletons and ghosts. Another great place to go would be your local Spirit Halloween. This seasonal store has everything you need for Halloween from costumes and creatures to demons and decorations.

Creepy Costumes

This year, since the pandemic is ongoing, consider a costume with a mask. Of course, there are the normal superheroes, but get creative and try to think of something outside of the box. It can get kind of awkward when you’re wearing the same costume as someone else. Also, go all out on your costume! Having a detailed disguise shows people you are dedicated and can strike up lots of conversations. Costumes can be found at Target and Spirit Halloween, but to make something unique go thrifting or revamp your own closet. If you’re having trouble coming up with an idea turn to your favorite TV shows or movies for inspiration, or you can look at Pinterest and YouTube to get some ideas. This can guarantee your outfit is exclusively yours.

Frightening Food and Drink

Food and drinks are great to have at parties, but it can’t just be the normal options for Halloween. Feel free to get spooky with your spread. In my family, one of the things we like to do is freeze water inside of latex gloves and then put the ice into the punch bowl. Then we have creepy severed ice hands in our punch. You can also use olives and cheese to create creepy eyeball snacks, gummy worms and Oreos to make dirt cups and there are plenty more creepy snacks out there. If you’re feeling brave enough you can even order food-grade dry ice for your punch to create a witch’s brew. The dry ice will the give the illusion that your drink is smoking throughout the night.

Morbid Music

Keeping guests entertained is crucial to throwing a great party. Using apps like Spotify and Apple Music to create playlists is a good way to ensure the atmosphere maintains a creepy but festive vibe. On both of those platforms you can also listen to premade playlists from other users to save some time, but make sure to include the classics: “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Monster Mash” by The Crypt-Kickers and “I Put a Spell on You” from the popular Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” to name a few.

Hopefully these tips help you throw a creepy costume party that everyone will be talking about for weeks.

This story was written by Izzy Fonfara Drewel. She can be reached at isabella.fonfaradrewel@marquette.edu.