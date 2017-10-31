The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Getting creative with drugstore costumes

Mikala Hershman, A&E ReporterOctober 31, 2017Leave a Comment

Dennis Tracy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When I first went into Walgreens, I thought that I had my work cut out for me and putting an easy costume together would be no problem. Once I went in and looked at the prices of various items, however, my $15 price cap really hit me.

The first thing I went to look for was the T-shirts. There were not a ton of options, which I attributed to it being Halloween time. I ended up picking up a medium sized white T-shirt for $3.50. This was a good starting point to work my costume around. There was a lot that I could do with a white shirt. Plus it was pretty cheap.

Next I searched for accessories and found a black fleece beanie for $2.75. When I saw the hat, I thought it would go well with the T-shirt to put together a robber costume. The incognito outfit would make for an unmistakable and easy costume. The hat would provide some warmth in the cold, which the T-shirt obviously can not do by itself. I thought about getting the thinner black beanie that costed a little less, but decided that it would be beneficial to spend a little extra money to stay warm.

Now with the robber costume in mind, I realized that I could draw thick black stripes on the white shirt I picked up, which is the classic, old-school robber shirt.

I looked for bottoms, which I thought would be really scarce, but ended up finding a couple of leggings and tights in one section. The all-black fleece leggings for $4 would be a good option for the outfit. These would go together perfectly with the shadow-like robber look, and also be able to keep me warm in the brisk weather.

All of the items I selected thus far would be comfortable and easy to wear all night.

Last,  I picked up a tiny jar of green face glitter for $3 to complete the look. I thought that the costume needed a little something extra, and  the glitter would be the perfect addition. I used the glitter to create a money sign on each of my cheeks. The pop of color made the ensemble stand out. 

Overall, I started off thinking that it would be a piece of cake to find a costume in Walgreens. And while they do have a lot of items to work with, it was difficult to do on a budget and also difficult to deal with what the store had left after the rush of other people getting last minute costumes. Once I had a vision with the black fleece beanie, I really started to formulate the costume in my head, and with the shimmer of green glitter money signs, in the end the costume really came together.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Halloween makeup skills taught in theater class

For some, Halloween is simply a fun holiday that serves as an excuse to play dress up, eat a lot of candy and party with friends. For others, it’s m...

Pabst Mansion
Pabst Mansion
Haunted hotel spooks on Halloween eve
Haunted hotel spooks on Halloween eve
Alt-J hits hard at Riverside
Alt-J hits hard at Riverside
MKE Podcast Festival comes to Marcus Center
MKE Podcast Festival comes to Marcus Center

Other stories filed under Entertainment

Halloween makeup skills taught in theater class

For some, Halloween is simply a fun holiday that serves as an excuse to play dress up, eat a lot of candy and party with friends. For others, it’s m...

Marquette unplugged

Half the battle of class for a college student is having to make the long trip to get there. Yet thanks to advancements in modern technology, there...

Food vendors at homecoming concert
Food vendors at homecoming concert
Facts and the Tantrums

MUTV Entertainment producer Dan O'Keefe, asked members of the Marquette community how much they know about this years Homecoming performers, Fitz and ...

Blue and Gold Foam 5k proves no match for MUTV
Blue and Gold Foam 5k proves no match for MUTV
Navigate Right
Navigate Left