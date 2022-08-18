Four-star+prospect+verbally+announces+commitment+to+Marquette

Four-star basketball prospect Alassane Amadou announced his commitment to Marquette Thursday afternoon in a live announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

The 6-foot-9, 185 pound power forward from Philadelphia, is ranked 103rd on the 247Sports rating list of recruits in the class of 2023. He plays for Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and Philly Pride AAU program.

He is the second member of the class of 2023 to commit to head coach Shaka Smart, joining Zaide Lowery.

“The decision was pretty easy because my relationship with Coach Smart and the staff was beyond basketball,” Amadou told 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. “They really cared about me and that meant a lot to me.”

Amadou is the type of player that possesses great size, length and athleticism for a big man. He also brings versatility on both sides of the ball, which fits with Smart’s havoc and full court pressure system.

“I can guard one through five, stretch the floor, shoot the ball,” Amadou said to Finkelstein. “I have a good passing ability, elite finisher, rebound at a high rate, and I run the floor a lot.”

Amadou was a highly targeted prospect for Marquette, as the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff, including Smart, watched Amadou in person both in June and July.

He is the second Marquette player to come out of the Philly Pride AAU program in recent years. Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell played for Philly Pride when the program claimed a national championship in the summer of 2019.

The early signing period for the class of 2023 is Nov. 9.

Amadou also considered Georgia Tech, University of Miami, San Diego and St. John’s before committing to the Golden Eagles.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.