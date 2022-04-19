Class of 2023 four-star recruit Zaide Lowery verbally commits to Marquette

Marquette men’s basketball prior to its 85-77 win over St. John’s March 5.

Marquette men’s basketball is officially on the board for the 2023 recruiting class as Zaide Lowery announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles Tuesday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Springfield, Missouri is ranked 93rd on the Rivals rating list of recruits in the class of 2023.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me this far,” Lowery said on Twitter. “I’ve made the decision to commit to Marquette University!! #mubb.”

Lowery, the top high school basketball prospect in southwest Missouri decided, averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this past season at Kickapoo High School this past season. In addition, he shot 55% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line.

The early signing period for the class of 2023 is Nov. 9.

Lowery also considered Kansas State and Missouri State before committing to the Golden Eagles.

