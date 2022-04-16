O’Grady breaks single season goal record as men’s lacrosse drops its second-straight

After losing to No. 10 Notre Dame at Valley Fields on Tuesday, the Marquette men’s lacrosse team was tasked with facing another Top-10 program Saturday afternoon, this time in No. 3 Georgetown.

And despite a record setting day from first-year attacker Bobby O’Grady, the Golden Eagles fell to the Hoyas 20-10 on the road in the nation’s capital.

Georgetown started the game as the aggressor, jumping out to a 4-1 lead midway through the first quarter, not letting Marquette get set into its offensive rhythm.

After redshirt sophomore attacker Devon Cowan’s 16th goal of the season, which brought the Golden Eagles back within a 5-3 deficit, the Hoyas responded with back-to-back goals to take a 7-3 lead going into the second.



Georgetown would tack on three more goals to take a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Marquette finally responded with three straight goals, two of which came from O’Grady, which brought Marquette to within four, 10-6.

O’Grady, the reigning BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Week, entered the afternoon needing just five goals to break Ryan McNamara’s program record of 40 goals scored in a season.

Despite Georgetown’s top scoring defense in the nation, O’Grady did just that, scoring five goals to give him 41 goals on the season, the most ever scored by one in a Marquette uniform in a single season.

Two goals from Georgetown senior attacker Dylan Watson to end the first half gave the home side a 12-6 lead at the break. Cowan and O’Grady led the Golden Eagles with two goals each in the opening half, but the Hoyas attack was too much to handle.

In the third quarter, Georgetown would keep its foot on the pedal, gathering its largest lead of the game at the time at 17-8, holding Marquette to just two O’Grady goals in the quarter.

Like the third, the fourth quarter saw little scoring from both sides, as Georgetown’s defense clamped down on Marquette and denied any form of comeback on the road, giving them their second-straight loss.

Watson led the Hoyas with five goals and one assist on the day, also giving him 41 goals on the season.

Georgetown out-shot Marquette 63-32 overall and 46-23 on shots on target throughout the afternoon. Despite facing an abundance of shots, Marquette first-year goalkeeper Michael Allieri recorded a career-high 26 saves.

Cowan and sophomore Pierce Washburn scored the remainder of Marquette’s goals, each recording two on the day.

Marquette (4-8, 2-1 BIG EAST) will now head back to Milwaukee to host its Senior Day April 23 against Villanova. Next Sunday’s face-off against the Wildcats is set for 11 a.m. CST.

This article was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at samuel.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @SamArcoMU.