Women’s basketball adds Class of 2023 recruit Kenzie Hare

Nine days after experiencing its second player to leave her program, Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy gained a newcomer. Kenzie Hare, a guard in the Class of 2022, announced her commitment to Duffy’s program Tuesday night on Twitter.

“I am SUPER excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to Marquette University to continue my academic and athletic career!!” Hare said in the post. “Huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their support!!”

Hare comes to Marquette after decommitting from Saint Louis University March 24 after Billikens head coach Lisa Stone was fired March 18 after going 9-18 overall and 5-9 in the Atlantic-10 Conference this season.

I’d first like to thank @_CoachStone, @CoachTy_M, @CoachBLange, and @dthhomas for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. But with the recent coaching change I will be opening up my recruitment @Ryan_Haun @BballNnhs,” Hare said in the post.

The senior guard is coming off her only season at Naperville North High School and was named as 2021-22 Naperville Sun Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 3.1 assists per game.

Prior to her time with the Huskies, Hare played three seasons at Bartlett High School where in a COVID-19 shortened final season she was named the Upstate Eight Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. The 5-foot-9 guard dropped 30 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.3 steals a contest during that season.

She joins Emily La Chapell, Aizhanique Mayo and Charia Smith as members of the 2026 class to commit to Duffy’s program.

