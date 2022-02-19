Marquette drops first game of season to No. 15 Jacksonville

The Marquette men’s lacrosse team was back in action this afternoon against No. 15 Jacksonville, falling by a score of 14-10 at Rock Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

First-year attacker Bobby O’Grady picked up where he left off from his last outing, scoring the first goal of the game less than three minutes in.

O’Grady was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week after he set the Marquette record for most goals in a collegiate debut, netting four, including the game-winner in triple overtime, against Bellarmine.

The Milton, Massachusetts, native finished the afternoon with another two goals, giving him six goals in two games to lead the team in scoring.

A back-and-forth first period was knotted up 4-4 after redshirt sophomore attacker Jake Stegman pulled one back for Marquette with 1:54 left in the opening frame.

O’Grady’s second goal of the game came at the 13:05 mark in the second period gave Marquette a 5-4 lead, but the Dolphins responded with three-straight goals to take a 7-5 lead midway through the period.

With just six seconds left before half, redshirt sophomore attacker Devon Cowan netted one past Jacksonville keeper Ryan Della Rocco to cut the deficit to 7-6 at halftime.

It was all Jacksonville in the third period however, as the Dolphins scored three-straight goals to begin the second half to take a 10-6 lead with 7:05 left in the third period.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Jacksonville led 13-8, outscoring Marquette 6-2 in the third period.

Back-to-back goals for Marquette from Luke Blanc and Pierce Washburn in the final frame cut the deficit to just three, but a late goal from the Dolphins drained the Golden Eagles’ hopes of a comeback.

Graduate student attacker Max Waldbaum had a game-high three goals and four points for Jacksonville.

O’Grady, Blanc and Cowan all had two goals apiece for the Golden Eagles on the afternoon.

Cowan has now scored in 19-straight games, dating back to his first year as a Golden Eagle back in the 2020 season.

Marquette had only one assist on the afternoon while Jacksonville assisted on seven of its 14 goals.

The Dolphins also outshot Marquette 38-33 and had 26 shots on goal compared to the Golden Eagles’ 24.

With the win, Jacksonville has now won the last two head-to-head meetings against Marquette and the all-time series is now tied 4-4.

Marquette (1-1) will now host its home opener Feb. 26 when they welcome the University of Utah to Valley Fields on National Marquette Day. Saturday’s contest against the Utes is set for 1 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at samuel.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @SamArcoMU.