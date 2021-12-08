BASELINE: Marquette defeats UWM in cross-town rivalry game

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen (right) talks to her teammates in a huddle in Marquette women’s basketball’s 59-51 win over University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dec.8.

After playing their first two BIG EAST games this past weekend, Marquette women’s basketball returned to non-conference play facing cross-town rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee inside the Klotsche Center Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles were able to pull out the 59-51 victory to earn some revenge against the Panthers after losing to them last season.

Here’s a breakdown of the win:

Game MVP: Lauren Van Kleunen

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen put up a historic night, becoming the program’s all-time career games played leader and setting a new career-high of 25 points. In addition to her 25 points, Van Kleunen added three rebounds and two assists on the night.

Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said she was unaware of Van Kleunen breaking her previous career-high, of 23 points, which was set back in her first collegiate game.

“I didn’t know that (breaking her career-high), I know she’s played a lot of games here cause she’s an old lady,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “She had a great game, put up a career high.”

Key Stats:

Marquette shot 44.4% from the field while holding Milwaukee to shooting 37.3% from the field

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded Milwaukee 38-29, which marks the eighth time this season Marquette has out-rebounded its opponent in its nine games.

Marquette had 20 turnovers compared to Milwaukee having 18.

Marquette didn’t make a three-pointer for the first time this season.

Notes:

The Panthers had 12 steals while Marquette had five.

Junior guard Jordan King had a career high nine assists to go along with nine points and seven assists.

Senior forward Chloe Marotta had her second double-double of the season finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Liza Karlen had eight points and seven rebounds.

Quote of the day:

Like Duffy, Van Kleunen was unaware that she set the program record for games played until after the game.

“Oh wow, I didn’t know that one, that’s a shock to me”, Van Kleunen said.

Next up:

Marquette (7-2, 2-0 BIG EAST) will be back on their home floor when they play North Dakota on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.