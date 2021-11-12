Baseline: McLaughlin, Marotta spearhead Marquette’s efforts to win

Marquette women’s basketball came up with another big win its second game of the season defeating the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders by a score of 91-57 Friday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Here is a breakdown of the win:

Game MVP: Chloe Marotta

Redshirt junior forward Chloe Marotta finished near of a triple double finishing the night with 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Marotta had an efficient night from the field going 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and 5-for-8 from the field overall.

“Really thrilled with Chloe Marotta’s performance, almost had a triple-double,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “She’s always been a player that does all the little things, so just to see her filling up the stat sheet tonight was great.”

Key Stats:

Marquette had 19 offensive rebounds, while NJIT had 15 defensive rebounds.

The Golden Eagles scored 25 points off of the Highlander’s 19 turnovers.

Marquette held the Highlanders scoreless for 6:08 of game play spanning the first and second quarters to take a commanding 26-10 lead. The Golden Eagles outscored NJIT 15-0 over that time.

Marquette shot 50.7% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point line.

NJIT shot 37.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point line.

Notes:

Graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin had a team high 22 points with 17 coming in the first half. It is the 14th time McLaughlin finished with 20+ points in her career.

Karlen and redshirt sophomore forward Kennedi Myles both finished with double-digit rebound numbers. Myles finished with 11 while Karlen recorded a career high 10.

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen added 16 points and five rebounds.

Quote of the Day:

After the win Duffy said she liked the balance offensive scoring night from her team.

“I thought tonight we were very balanced, we had a good inside attack, the ball was moving on the perimeter and that’s always a good recipe when you can score from all positions,” Duffy said.

Next up:

Marquette (2-0) will host Southern on Monday at noon at the Al McGuire Center.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.