BASELINE: Lockett and Rockets hand Golden Eagles loss in WNIT Sweet 16

In what was a fast paced and high scoring game, the Marquette women’s basketball team fell to Toledo 92-82 in the WNIT Sweet 16 Thursday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Here is a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ loss:

Game MVP:

Junior guard/forward Quinesha Lockett scored a career high 37 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Lockett went into the fourth quarter with 16 points and erupted for 21 points in the final frame alone.

“Quinesha Lockett, I can’t even begin to say how much of a special player she is,” Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop said. “To be able to go on a scoring run like that on the road in a hostile environment says a lot about her.”

Key Stats:

Toledo made 11 3-pointers which is the most Marquette gave up in a game this season.

In the fourth quarter, Marquette shot 4-for-19 from the field.

Marquette had 17 second chance points to Toledo’s two.

Notes:

With her nine points in Thursday’s game, graduate student Lauren Van Kleunen became the 13th player in program history to score over 1,500 points in their career.

Senior forward Chloe Marotta scored a career high 28 points, marking the most posts a Marquette player has scored this season.

Junior guard Sophia Wiard started the game shooting 8-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range before missing her first shot with 54 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Toledo’s 49 first half points are the most Marquette has given up in a first half this season.

Marquette had three players scoring double-digit points going into halftime, those being graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin, Marotta and sophomore forward Liza Karlen.

With the loss the Golden Eagles are now 4-2 against the Rockets.

Quote of the day:

Van Kleunen concludes her historic and storied career with 1,501 points, 13th in program history, 802 rebounds, 9th in program history in 159 games played.

“It’s documented how much Lauren has meant to this program,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “I think she’s the epitome of what a Marquette women is.”

Next up:

Marquette concludes its season with a 23-11 overall, 13-7 BIG EAST record.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.