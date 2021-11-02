Marquette’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity expelled

The letter was sent to alumni members of the Xi-Xi chapter.

The Supreme Executive Committee of Kappa Sigma Fraternity expelled Marquette’s Xi-Xi chapter Oct. 30.

Chad Gebhardt, chief administrative officer of Kappa Sigma Fraternity international headquarters, confirmed the expulsion in an e-mail with the Marquette Wire.

The expulsion comes after a result of “severe financial delinquency” of $21,810, contumacious conduct and violation of the fraternity’s constitution, rules and by-laws.

In a letter sent to Marquette’s chapter, all undergraduate members of the Chapter are expelled from the fraternity and all pledges will be released.

Membership standing of all alumni members of the chapter will be unaffected.

The Xi-Xi chapter will have 30 days to appeal the expulsion.

This story is developing.

Vanessa Rivera contributed to this report.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu.