Marquette women’s basketball forward Lauren Van Kleunen coming back for sixth season

Lauren Van Kleunen (42) attempts a jumper in Marquette’s 64-55 loss to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Dec. 2. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Marquette women’s basketball redshirt senior forward Lauren Van Kleunen announced Wednesday night that she will be returning for a sixth year. She made the announcement on her Twitter account.

The NCAA announced before the start of the 2020-21 season that winter-sport athletes who competed this season would receive an extra year of eligibility.

In 26 games this season, Van Kleunen averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals.

The Mason, Ohio, native earned All-BIG EAST Second Team and All- BIG EAST Tournament Team honors for this season as well.

Van Kleunen became the 31st player in program history to reach the 1,000 point milestone March 7 in the Golden Eagles’ 64-59 win against Creighton in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals.

This story is developing.

This article was written by john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.