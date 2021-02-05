Fashion Fridays: Guiltless indulgence

In preparation for re-starting my Fashion Friday columns, I dug into the archives to discover the last time an edition was published. Dated April 24, 2020, and in anticipation of a summer full of unknowns and blind hope for the better, my last article rests, representing an entirely different time. Despite the rollercoaster we as a society have experienced over the past 10 months, fashion has continued to evolve and mold with the times.

As the new year continues to progress, so must we. In pursuit of practicing activities that spark joy, I sincerely hope that this bi-weekly column can provide an escape for you, as it does for me.

With online shopping as our main source of obtaining goods, it can be difficult to distinguish between pieces worth splurging for and those that are better left in your shopping cart. Skip the hassle of returning items and the frustration of incorrect orders, and listen up — here are the trends worth indulging in right now.

(P)Leather

A personal favorite item of mine for over a year now, leather has remained a staple in closets globally due to their consistently innovative metamorphosis. From an array of colors and garments, leather continues to outdo itself, and has therefore established itself as necessity this season.

For a comfortable yet chic pant, check out the ever-so-popular Wilfred Melina Pant from Aritzia. For a more understated accessory, try adding a leather jacket or pair of booties to any outfit for a heightened look. Feeling adventurous? Take leather to the next level and venture into latex. Debuted on the YSL runway during last year’s Milan Fashion Week, this trend still sends me into a tizzy. My best advice for rocking these in pant form? Lots of baby powder and an extra dash of confidence. Implement pleather or vegan leather in any style as an alternative.

Patterns

Yearning for some extra pizzazz in my life, I seek comfort in patterns. Usually attracted to subdued color palettes, I find that wild patterns are stealing my heart this season. Displayed on the Bottega Veneta Spring 2021 runway, creative director Daniel Lee made even the most untamed patterns cohesive. How to work patterns into your wardrobe? Opt for one piece of patterned clothing and pair with a single colored piece for starters. As you go, feel free to mix and match patterns or double up in a set. My favorite patterns include brightly colored zebra stripes and unique blends of colors and shapes.

Streetwear

Not bound to one single item in the slightest, streetwear has been seriously heightened in the fashion world since the pandemic hit. A collaboration between funky t-shirts, textured pants and unique accessories, streetwear takes personal style and customization to a whole new level. Word on the street is that low-rise jeans are coming back, and though I will fight their return for as long as I can, their impending return is a symbol of recycled fashion looks and one-of-a-kind style exhibition.

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.