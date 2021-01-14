Matchup with Georgetown postponed due to COVID-19

First-year forward Justin Lewis (2) scrambles for a ball against the Hoyas back on Jan. 2 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The Marquette Golden Eagles were scheduled to play the Georgetown Hoyas Jan. 20, but it was announced Thursday the matchup had to be postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within Georgetown’s program.

This is the second game on Marquette’s schedule that has been postponed. The Golden Eagles were slated to play Villanova back on Jan. 8, but positive tests within the Wildcats’ program prevented them from doing so. Villanova head coach Jay Wright was among those that tested positive.

Georgetown also had to cancel their game against Providence that was scheduled for Saturday. The Hoyas have now had to postpone three games in a row after they were unable to face DePaul on Wednesday.

A new date for the game has not yet been announced.

This story was written by Nick Galle. He can be reached at nicholas.galle@marquette.edu and on Twitter @thenickgalle.