NCAA announces health recommendations for basketball season

Jackson Gross, Sports Reporter|September 25, 2020

Selena+Lott+%2824%29+shoots+in+Marquette%27s+loss+during+the+BIG+EAST+title+game+March+9+at+Wintrust+Arena.

Photo by Zach Bukowski

Selena Lott (24) shoots in Marquette's loss during the BIG EAST title game March 9 at Wintrust Arena.

The NCAA announced Friday afternoon their recommendation that men’s and women’s basketball players, coaches and officials should be tested three times per week.

This news follows the Sept. 16 decision of a Nov. 25 start date for the basketball seasons.

According to the release and ESPN article, the guidelines put in place were for testing, travel considerations and access to the court and bench areas. These were presented and supported by the NCAA Board of Governors Friday.

“This basketball resocialization guidance is based on the best information available in a rapidly changing COVID-19 environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.  “It is predicated on the assumption that rapid testing capabilities will be readily available later this year. We will constantly assess emerging information as we prepare for the start of the basketball season at the end of November.”

The guidelines also suggest that testing should occur three times per week on non-consecutive days while maintaining social distancing among what are called “Tier 1 personnel” — which include players, coaches, trainers and anybody who might closely work with them.

“The guidelines reflect recommendations from collaboration with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, which features representatives from across the membership,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said. “We will continue to work with them and others from the Association in safeguarding student-athlete well-being.”

This story was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGross6.

