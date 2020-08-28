Nine positive cases of COVID-19 on campus within last four days

Thought signs are posted on campus encouraging students to stay six feet apart and help stop the spread, positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The Marquette University Coronavirus Dashboard reports nine positive cases of COVID-19 on campus within the last four days. Of those cases, seven are students and two are faculty members.

In-person classes for the fall semester began Wednesday.

The coronavirus dashboard said students who are staying at their place of residence should not attend school in-person if they are sick. Students who live on campus should stay in their room and contact the Medical Clinic to seek medical advice.

The dashboard said faculty and staff should notify their direct supervisor if they are to test positive to seek medical advice and to stay home.

Since closing in March, the university has seen 108 total cases, including 89 students and 19 faculty and staff.

A new coronavirus dashboard will launch on Sept. 1 displaying cases from August 21st and onward, according to the university’s website.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu