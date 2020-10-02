Marquette reports highest number of cases in a single day

The bar graph shows cases reported each day. Screenshot via Marquette University Dashboard.

The Marquette University Coronavirus Dashboard reported 27 news cases Thursday. Twenty-six of those cases are students and one is a faculty member.

This is the highest number of cases in a single day for the university and the highest number of cases since the first day of classes, Aug. 26.

Of the 128 test results Thursday, 18% of tests came back positive.

The total number of cases since Aug. 21 is 246. Of these, 234 are students. In the month of September, there were a reported 200 total cases of coronavirus and over 1,200 tests done.

Marquette has remained on the “moderate” alert level since classes started at the end of August.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu.