Marquette’s percentage of positive tests now over ten percent

The Marquette University Coronavirus Dashboard was updated to reflect that over 10% of tests that have gone through the testing center in the past week have come back positive, bringing the gating criteria into the red.

The gating criteria are three-level alert based criteria based on Marquette’s preparedness in certain aspects toward the coronavirus pandemic. The criteria include green, which is safe conditions, yellow, which indicates moderate conditions, and red which indicates unsafe conditions.

“There is no one metric or combination of metrics that will necessitate one course of action” according to the dashboard.

The university remains at the “moderate” alert level, which is what the university opened at.

As of Sept. 6, 72 tests have gone through the testing center and 15 have come back positive, bringing the 7-day average percentage of positive tests to 14%. The week before, the positive average hovered just below 10%.

However, the dashboard shows two tests from Tuesday and three tests were done on Wednesday, all of which came back positive. 66 tests results were returned on Thursday, and 9 came back positive.

The university has had a total of 46 cases since August 21st, 40 of which were students and six of which were faculty or staff members. Nine students tested positive Thursday, which is the highest number of cases per day since classes began.

This story is being updated.

