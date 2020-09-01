University launches new COVID-19 dashboard

Screenshot of the new dashboard shows the tests and results at Marquette.

The Marquette University coronavirus dashboard website has been updated to reflect new features such as alert levels, risk level criteria and COVID-19 tests and results.

As of Aug. 31, there are 20 COVID-19 cases on campus. Four are faculty/staff members and 16 are students. Five students tested positive Tuesday. This is the highest number of total cases the university has seen since classes began last Wednesday.

The university is currently at the “Moderate” alert level, which was the level Marquette initially opened at, according to Step 4 of the university’s Recovery Plan.

The “Moderate” alert level includes “rigorous cleaning personal protective equipment protocols” and “low-density instruction,” according to the plan.

The new dashboard displays the number of tests done at the Marquette testing center, which began its testing Aug. 24. Numbers on the previous dashboard were based on self-reported cases.

Tuesday’s test results, which included surveillance testing of student-athletes with the NCAA’s guidelines, had two of 362 individuals test positive for COVID-19, which was 1% of tests. No test result data is available for Saturday and Sunday.

The new dashboard website also includes gating criteria. The gating criteria rate certain aspects of Marquette’s response to the pandemic.

Currently, there are criteria for the amount of time it takes to get a test result, percentage of tests that are positive cases, percentage of quarantine space that is available, states of personal protective equipment supply for on-campus health workers and percentage of positive cases who are interviewed for contact tracing with 24 hours of testing positive.

